There are so many places where parents can look to find baby name inspiration. Some look to nature to find the perfect name, others sift through their family trees for names that hold a history. Some families like to look into their religion, spirituality, or beliefs and narrow down their name choices from there—including Paganism Wiccan, and witchcraft. According to Learn Religions, there are a lot of questions about witchcraft, Wiccan, and Paganism—and while they may be lumped into the same thing for some, they're very different from each other.
The site explains it like this, "in a nutshell, here's what's going on. All Wiccans are witches, but not all witches are Wiccans. All Wiccans are Pagans, but not all Pagans are Wiccans." Adding, "Finally, some witches are Pagans, but some are not - and some Pagans practice witchcraft, while others choose not to."
There are a lot of beautiful "witchy" baby names to sift through to find the baby name that sings to the heart strings. Not necessarily names that are inspired by fictional or real witches, but names that are common or more favored by people who consider themselves witches, Wiccans, or Pagans. For parents who still haven't settled on a name, we've rounded up 20 witchy baby names for a parent who wants their kid to stand out.
Rowan1
According to BabyNameWizard, Rowan is a name that is growing in popularity over the past few decades. The name, which means "little red-haired one" has been used for boys and its popularity is on the rise when considered as a name for a girl, too. It's a great choice since it's on the shorter end and not too popular.
Acantha2
If finding a name that is more unusual is what the parents are looking for, Acantha is very fitting choice. The name, typically used for a little girl, means "thorn" or "prickle" according to Nameberry. It's a Greek name, so if there's some family connection there, it can be a great option.
Finn3
Another short and sweet boy's name, Finn has a peaceful feel to it likely because it's on the shorter side--and it's also rooted in Pagan history. According to BabyNameWizard, Finn is another form of the Irish spelling, Fionn, which means "fair, white, clear" and its popularity is on the rise, so we will start to see this more often.
Jade4
According to BabyNameWizard, the baby name Jade has been rising in popularity over the past few decades. The name is a direct nod to the "hard green or white jadeite" and according to charmsoflight, there is a deep connection to protection and attraction to good luck with the gem, so why not the name?
Aidan5
Another name that can be used for any gender, Aidan also has several ways it could be spelled—including Aiden, Ayden, or Aydan. The name, according to BabyNameWizard, translates to mean " little fiery one" which has a connection witches and some known practices of the beliefs.
Amethyst6
The beautiful quartz that is the amethyst serves as a ethereal name option for a little girl. It's a light purple color that's been used in healing and for magic. According to charmsoflight, an amethyst "guards against psychic attack, transmuting the energy into love and protecting the wearer from all types of harm, including geopathic or electromagnetic stress and ill wishes from others."
Raven7
Wiccan culture is rooted in nature and this name, given to a little girl, is inspired by the majestic bird. The Raven, according to Wicca-Spirituality, hold significant meaning. The site explains, "Raven naturally has great knowledge and Power to effect transformations." The bird is also thought to be able to "move between worlds."
Coral8
Coral is a sweet name for a little girl, and it holds a lot of meaning for those who believe in healing powers of gems, quartz, and minerals in the world. According to charmsoflight, "Coral represents diplomacy and concurrence." The site continues, "It quiets the emotions and brings peace to within the self. Facilitates intuition, imagination and visualization. Coral expedites and accelerates the transfer of knowledge."
Aaron9
The name Aaron is traditionally used for boys and is that perfect mix of not too popular, but not totally unusual either. The name translates to mean "the exalted one" according to BabyNameWizard and "enlightened" which is a powerful meaning for someone looking for a deep connection to the name.
Ruby10
Most of us know of Ruby for the sweet little girl name, but it's inspired by the beautiful red-pink gemstone. According to charmsoflight, "Ruby encourages passion and a zest for life. It improves motivation and setting of realistic goals and balances the heart and instills confidence."
Forrest11
There is so much symbolism that comes into play when a person is looking for a Wiccan inspired baby name. Forests hold a lot of power and magic in Wiccan and Pagan beliefs, and it's a great option to consider for a baby boy's name. Typically, when it comes to a first name, the preferred spelling is with an extra "r."
Topaz12
Topaz is a unique name option for a little girl – but could definitely work for a little boy as well. The name comes from the material that's either a yellow or a blue and it holds healing powers, according to charmsoflight. "Topaz soothes, heals, stimulates, recharges, re-motivates and aligns the meridians of the body – directing energy to where it is needed most," the site said. "It promotes truth and forgiveness."
Moon13
There are some names that are really non-traditional and wouldn't be considered for most parents. However, that doesn't mean it should be off limits. Moon, while not really a common name for a baby, is an option if finding a Wiccan name is on the list. There's a lot of mythology and beliefs held in the moon and its powers.
Opal14
There are a lot of gem and stone names that speak to people who are looking for a strong and meaningful name. They hold a lot of healing properties, according to their beliefs. For an Opal, it "is an emotional stone and reflects the mood of the wearer. It intensifies emotions and releases inhibitions. Encourages both freedom and independence," according to charmsoflight.
Sage15
The baby name Sage can be used for any gender and it holds a deep importance for people of the Wiccan or Pegan faith. According to BabyNameWizard, the name is "derived from the vocabulary word sage which denotes a type of plant regarded by many to have special healing and cleansing properties."
River16
When we hear the word "river" we know it to be the body of water, but it's also a baby name that is growing in popularity over the past few decades. Since it's got a deep tie into nature, this name is perfectly fitting for a family who wants to find a Pegan connection for their little bundle of joy.
Blade17
The name is a little more unusual that a typical baby name that is more popular. It's a great option for parents who find a connection to the grass or to protection. The name is more typically used for little boys, but there's zero reason why it can't be given to a little girl, too.
Evander18
Evander is a twist to the name we most often hear – Evan. The name, given to little boys, means " bow warrior; strong man" according to Nameberry. Given its strong connection to protecting, it's a great option for parents who are looking to hold that meaning close to their baby.
Silver19
A gorgeous name option that can work for any gender, Silver is inspired by the precious metal. According to charmsoflight, Silver "assists in increasing perception and helps to regulate emotional and intuitive energies. It provides for a very strong connection between the physical and astral bodies."
Pagan20
The name is a little on the nose for someone looking for a "witchy" name with a deep connection, however, it shouldn't be written of just because of that. The name, according to The Bump, means "country dweller" and has fallen out of favor over the past few decades because it's more closely known by the faith.