Despite It Being Mom's 'Turn To Choose' Dad Can't Live With Her 'Unique' Baby Name Pick



iStock

Baby naming is not an easy task. That's why there are hundreds upon thousands of lists to pour over and pick from. After all, the moniker we bestow upon our children will follow them for the rest of their lives, and some even believe it helps shape who they are.

That's why one dad on Reddit is putting his foot down about a baby name his wife selected, even though they agreed it was "her turn" to name their second kid after he picked the name for the first one.