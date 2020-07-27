Despite It Being Mom's 'Turn To Choose' Dad Can't Live With Her 'Unique' Baby Name Pick

iStock
Baby naming is not an easy task. That's why there are hundreds upon thousands of lists to pour over and pick from. After all, the moniker we bestow upon our children will follow them for the rest of their lives, and some even believe it helps shape who they are.
That's why one dad on Reddit is putting his foot down about a baby name his wife selected, even though they agreed it was "her turn" to name their second kid after he picked the name for the first one.
The dad explains that he and his wife had been together since they were 14, but after getting married at 21, they ended up taking a break.
During the break, which dad says he initiated a few years after they had their daughter, his wife had a hookup that resulted in a pregnancy. After the father of the child fled the scene, stating he wanted nothing to do with the baby, the dad stepped up and they decided to raise the child together.
Two months have since gone by, and the couple is started to think about names.
"The deal was I named our daughter Charlotte (my wife didn't actually like the name but she agreed so long as she got to name the next kid) and she can name our next child," he wrote.
"She came up to me yesterday and told me she was reading a book and found the perfect name. I asked her what and she said 'Tuesday.' When she first said it, I admittedly laughed out loud and I asked her if she was serious. She said yes, she was, and it's her decision."
After hearing the name "Tuesday" as her choice, he's been trying to convince her to pick anything else.
"I followed her around the house and told her absolutely no way were we naming our son Tuesday, he'd get made so much fun of," the dad retorted. "My wife said no he wouldn't, lots of kids have unique names and aren't bullied. I told her that yes, UNIQUE names not days of the week. She wasn't hearing it and pointed out she hated the name Charlotte and agreed on the basis she would get to name the next kid."
The dad then claims things got really ugly between the two.
"I argued that's a totally different thing, Charlotte is a NORMAL name, our daughter won't get laughed at because of it," he explained. "My wife got frustrated and after arguing on and off for the rest of the day she finally told me he wasn't even my kid. I just walked off and although she came right back and apologized and that she didn't mean it, I was [expletive] p---ed."
The dad added that he fully believes he is in the right and really wants people to just help him get "ammunition" to win this fight with his wife.
People took a different approach and instead insisted that "everyone sucks here" in this situation.
"The whole thing is a mess, you guys should have agreed on names you both liked with the first kid," chided one user. "The whole situation baffles me."
"You're planning to raise another man's child with your almost ex wife, your relationship is evidently on thin ice and you think your problem is the kid's name? Jesus," wrote another.
A few others thought that the dad will just have to live by the rule "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."
"This is why you should never make an 'I name this baby you name the next baby' deal," added someone else. "Healthy couples make decisions together and don’t knowingly pick a name the other parent hates. You got your name, and while I agree that Tuesday is a stupid name, it's her turn. You played the game, these are the rules."
Others say dad made the first mistake with his name choice, even though it was "normal."
"You shouldn't have insisted on naming your daughter Charlotte when you knew your wife didn't like it," wrote one person. "Now that you did, you can't go back on your agreement. Tuesday is a bad name but I've heard worse. Don't make agreements like this in the future, but this one's on you. Also, we're here to judge, not give you 'ammunition' against your wife."
The people of Reddit may have just knocked this dad down a few pegs.
