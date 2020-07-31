17 Timeless Girl Names From the Old Testament

Image: iStock/mapodile



iStock/mapodile Some baby names follow trends. That's why we see so many babies named the same things year after year. It's not that these are bad baby names by any means, and many of these names can be meaningful. But sometimes what Mom and Dad really need is a classic name that has deep ties to our world -- not a trendy name. Names that comes from a religious or spiritual source are not only used around the world, but they also often hold lasting meaning. In short, there is no shelf life on baby names from the Old Testament and they're pretty much foolproof. Not to mention, Old Testament names are often beautiful -- especially the less common names. That's why an expectant Mom and Dad might want to take a look at these options for some baby name inspiration.





The thing about picking a baby girl name from the Old Testament is that every name has a history. Each name is connected to religious figure -- and every woman played her part in the story. Eve was the first woman, Leah was one of Jacob's wives, and Abigail was one of King David's wives. Many of these women were powerful in their own right, and naming a little girl after an Old Testament woman imbues her with their strength and wisdom.

These names also have their own meaning away from religious texts. Many have connections to the natural world, and we think that's pretty special too. If parents are hoping to bypass trends and fads, they may want to look towards the Old Testament for inspiration. Take a look at some of these gorgeous and timeless baby names and see if any stoke the flames of creativity.