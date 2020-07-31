17 Timeless Girl Names From the Old Testament

iStock/mapodile
Some baby names follow trends. That's why we see so many babies named the same things year after year. It's not that these are bad baby names by any means, and many of these names can be meaningful. But sometimes what Mom and Dad really need is a classic name that has deep ties to our world -- not a trendy name. Names that comes from a religious or spiritual source are not only used around the world, but they also often hold lasting meaning. In short, there is no shelf life on baby names from the Old Testament and they're pretty much foolproof. Not to mention, Old Testament names are often beautiful -- especially the less common names. That's why an expectant Mom and Dad might want to take a look at these options for some baby name inspiration.
The thing about picking a baby girl name from the Old Testament is that every name has a history. Each name is connected to religious figure -- and every woman played her part in the story. Eve was the first woman, Leah was one of Jacob's wives, and Abigail was one of King David's wives. Many of these women were powerful in their own right, and naming a little girl after an Old Testament woman imbues her with their strength and wisdom.
These names also have their own meaning away from religious texts. Many have connections to the natural world, and we think that's pretty special too. If parents are hoping to bypass trends and fads, they may want to look towards the Old Testament for inspiration. Take a look at some of these gorgeous and timeless baby names and see if any stoke the flames of creativity.
-
DELILAH1
Is it cheesy to say that this name reminds us of the hit early aughts song Hey There Delilah? Nah, we didn't think so either. Originally Delilah comes from the Hebrew delilah, which means "delicate."
-
ABIGAIL2
In the Old Testament, Abigail was the Hebrew Avigayil, and was the name of one of King David's wives. Avigayil also meant "father of exaltation, father is rejoicing" which is a meaning that is still used today.
-
-
EVE3
The original woman, Eve is a name that holds extra special meaning. Some might not know that Eve was originally the Hebrew name Chava, which means "life" and loosely relates to the idea that Eve was "the mother of all the living."
-
RUTH4
A name that is truly loyal, in the Old Testament Ruth was the name of a Moabite woman who was devoted to her mother-in-law. It was taken from the name Hebrew rūth and loosely means "companion, friend."
-
-
REBECCA5
Rebecca, Becca, Bex -- there are so many great variations of this name for parents who are really inspired. The meaning of Rebecca can be taken from two different origins, ribbqāh, meaning "noose," from rabak, "to bind, to tie."
-
MIRIAM6
Such a beautiful name, for a beautiful baby girl. Miriam is often translated to mean "sea of bitterness" or "sea of sorrow." Although there is some debate about this and others believe it means "rebellion," "wished-for child," and "mistress or lady of the sea."
-
-
ESTHER7
Another name with many, many meanings. Like "myrtle" (if believed to have been taken from the Hebrew name Hadassah), "star" if taken from the Persian stara, and others believe it comes from the Babylonian name Ishtar who was the name of a goddess of love and fertility.
-
RACHEL8
Rachel always has been and always will be a crazy popular name. It's a classic. Derived from the Ecclesiastic Late Latin and the Ecclesiastic Greek Rhachēl, we could basically go all the way back and say that the name comes from the Hebrew rāchēl, meaning "ewe."
-
-
LEAH9
Such a timeless name that is still used the world over. Leah was originally the Hebrew name lā'āh and can be taken to mean "weary, to tire." In the Old Testament, Leah was the eldest daughter of Laban and the first of Jacob's four wives.
-
DEBORAH10
Deborah is now considered a throwback baby name, as it was at its most popular in the 1950s. But that doesn't mean it's outdated. In fact, we think it could be an absolutely sweet baby name that means "a bee, a swarm of bees."
-
-
HANNAH11
Hannah skyrocketed to popularity in the 1990s, when it was the 30 most popular baby name in the country for girls. Of course, it never really went out of style and many people might turn to the name Hannah when planning their little one's name. The name also means "gracious, full of grace, mercy."
-
NAOMI12
Naomi has been in the top 100 baby names for the last ten years -- and there are no signs of that slowing. Naomi is actually the Anglicized form of the Hebrew name Naami, which is a variant of Naamah, meaning "pleasant, beautiful, delightful."
-
-
SARAH13
Popular the world over, there is no girl's name more well known than the name Sarah. And we can totally see why that would be. In Hebrew, the name sārāh means "princess." And Sarah was the name of Abraham's wife in the Old Testament.
-
DINAH14
Pronounced like DYE-nah, the Old Testament name Dinah can be traced back to the daughter of Joseph. The name means "judged" and there are so many variations for parents who are inspired like Di or Dina.
-
-
ELIZABETH15
For the last one-hundred plus years, Elizabeth has been a top 20 baby name. We swear, it's true! The name means "God is my oath" and variations of the name are Elisabeth, Betty, Liz, Lisa, Lizzie, Bess and Beth.
-
TAMAR16
A name that is pretty unique, Tamar might be one of the least common Old Testament names we've found. In Hebrew, the name means "date palm, a palm tree" and in the Old Testament was the daughter-in-law of Judah.
-
-
ZIPPORAH17
Zipporah is another Old Testament name that isn't widely used, but we think it's time for a comeback. The name means "bird" and in the Old Testament Zipporah was the name of Moses' mother.