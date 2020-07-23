16 Handsome Old Testament Boy Names

Image: FG Trade/iStock



Written between 1200 to 165 B.C., the Old Testament is the original Hebrew Bible and arguably one of the most sacred texts in history. Consisting of 39 books that detail ancient Israel, the Old Testament is full of stories, proverbs, psalms, lessons and laws. It's a wonderful place to draw baby name inspiration from, especially if there is a story that particularly speaks to someone's morals or values.

That's why we decided to round up 16 handsome Old Testament-inspired baby boy names for new parents to browse through, from Levi to Joshua. Like with the entire Bible, baby names taken from the Old Testament are actually pretty commonplace, so one is likely to recognize some of these. But hey, we think the timelessness of these baby boy names are just a testament to how solid they are!