16 Handsome Old Testament Boy Names

Written between 1200 to 165 B.C., the Old Testament is the original Hebrew Bible and arguably one of the most sacred texts in history. Consisting of 39 books that detail ancient Israel, the Old Testament is full of stories, proverbs, psalms, lessons and laws. It's a wonderful place to draw baby name inspiration from, especially if there is a story that particularly speaks to someone's morals or values.
That's why we decided to round up 16 handsome Old Testament-inspired baby boy names for new parents to browse through, from Levi to Joshua. Like with the entire Bible, baby names taken from the Old Testament are actually pretty commonplace, so one is likely to recognize some of these. But hey, we think the timelessness of these baby boy names are just a testament to how solid they are!
The Hebrew name Caleb means "faithful." In the Bible, Caleb is a leader of the Israelites and enters the Promised Land after the Exodus. It's perfect for a strong baby boy with a bright future.
The baby boy name Elijah comes from the Old Testament. In the Bible, Elijah is a prophet who is taken to heaven in a chariot of fire. This is the perfect name for a righteous baby boy.
Abraham is a well-known Hebrew name from the Old Testament. In Hebrew, the handsome name means "father of many," as he is the patriarch of the Hebrews and Arabs and considered the original father of the Jewish people.
We love the short and simple Hebrew name Abel. However, the name's genesis is anything but simple. In the Old Testament, Abel is the second son of Adam and Eve, and he is also known as being killed by his older brother Cain.
Although the Hebrew name Cain doesn't have the best reputation, being that Cain kills his younger brother Abel, we still think the name is handsome. People tend to change up the spelling to Cane or Kane but we like the original Cain.
The striking name Ezra means "help" in Hebrew. In the Bible, Ezra has his own book named after him and was a High Priest who led a group of exiled people back to their homeland of Jerusalem. We think it's the perfect name for a kind young boy.
One of the most common names in the world, David, is another beautiful choice from the Old Testament. Meaning "beloved" in Hebrew, David in the Old Testament was the second Israelite king and most famously known around the world as the David in the old David and Goliath story, where he defeats the giant with a rock and a slingshot.
The name Isaac comes from the Hebrew word for "laughter," and it's such a lovely choice for the baby boy who always has a smile on his face. The name comes from one of the three patriarchs whose father is Abraham.
Another common name from the Old Testament is Jacob, who is the father of the 12 sons who started the 12 tribes of Israel. Although the name really peaked in the 1990s, we think it could make a strong comeback.
By now, we've almost all heard of the name Joseph. We adore this classic Old Testament name because it is not only super handsome, but we like how the baby boy can go by nicknames such as Joe or Josh. In the Old Testament, Joseph was the most favored son of Jacob and Rachel.
In Hebrew, the name Michael means "who is like God?" The meaning is due to the fact that Michael is one of seven archangels. The name is a wonderful choice for parents who want their newborn to lead a virtuous life.
Deriving from the Hebrew word Yehoshua, which means "God is salvation," the name Joshua has truly withstood the test of time. In the Bible, Joshua leads the people of Israel into the Promised Land, so it's the ideal name for a strong-willed and ambitious baby.
The name Samuel is so handsome on its own, but it really comes to life when shortened to Sam or Sammy! The Old Testament has not just one but two books named after Samuel who was considered one of the greatest judges and prophets of his time. The Hebrew origins of the name is "name of God."
For a more unique and spunky name inspired by the Old Testament, consider the name Levi. It comes from Jacob and Leah's third son Levi, who started the tribe of Levi.
We've always been fans of the name Jonathan, which derives from the Hebrew Yonatan. The name comes from the oldest son of King Saul. Most of all, we like how the name can be shorted to Jonny, Jonnie or Jon.
Meaning "God will uplift" in Hebrew, Jeremiah is one of those names that's hard to miss. It's strong and handsome, just like the namesake prophet from the 7th century B.C.