Dad Shames Mom the Entire Time She's Giving Birth for 'Embarrassing' Him & Doing it All Wrong

After reading the comments, the new mom decided to try counseling with her boyfriend -- but he didn't want to try it. So she's leaving.

"My mom has agreed to let me stay there until I can find a new place for myself and baby," she wrote. "I haven't said anything to him yet, I've been advised not to so I am still planning out how I am going to take the next step."



In an update to her earlier post, the new mom thanked those who had given her advice and support and mentioned that she will be going to therapy and had called few a domestic abuse hotlines for advice.

"I was also advised against couple counselling by many of you as you said it often encourages an abuser's behaviour, which made a lot of sense and I wish I read that before speaking to him," she wrote.

"My mum came round after he left and said he's an [expletive] and even though she doesn't 'agree' with single parenting, she thought anything would be better than staying with him and enabling his behaviour. He has tried to visit me and the baby since as he guessed I was at my mum's, both my mum and I have told him it's over and that we're leaving the rest down to the courts."