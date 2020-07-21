New Dad Didn't Find Out Mom Gave Birth Until the Day After -- Because of a Fight Over Baby Name

iStock
Some couples have an easy-breezy time when they give birth, but most couples have their fair share of delivery room drama. That includes one couple, who had a big blow-out fight that was so bad, the mom-to-be didn't even tell her boyfriend when it was time to go to the hospital. As he explained in a frustrated post on Reddit -- he only found out about his baby the day after it was born.
-
The drama started when the couple got into a fight about their baby's name.
-
A week later, the Redditor was minding his own business when he got some shocking news.
He was hanging out with his younger brother when his mother called him "in tears telling me her friend congratulating her about her new grandson who was born -- wait for it -- at [expletive] 9:43 am yesterday," he wrote.
"I actually don't even know what's worse and more terrifying, my son being born almost a month-and-a-half early or that I wasn't told about it," he added.
-
-
Everyone was at the hospital -- except the father of the baby.
And he did triple check just to make sure she hadn't reached out -- but nope, no messages.
"Anger is an understatement to what I'm feeling right now," he explained. "I don't understand how I wasn't called or informed possibly because of her pettiness."
-
He can't seem to get in touch with anyone from his girlfriend's family either.
"My dad just left to go to the hospital to see what's going on because I guess I'm too angry right now and he'll call me with more details and hopefully a picture," he added.
"I just don't know what to do right now."
-
-
People thought there was a lot to be worried about in this situation.
"I'm going to bet not only is the kid named after her dad, but you aren't being put on the birth certificate," one commenter wrote.
"I think y'all are broken up and you didn't know about it," someone else added. "As I don't know how you would forgive or come back from this. Ever. Sad, but I think you guys are over."
"If you want any part or say in this kids life, get your name on that birth certificate," a third person concluded.
-
Some people thought the dad might need to take a second look at his own actions.
"You let a week go by without speaking to your pregnant girlfriend," a commenter wrote. "Can't say I blame her for not thinking about what you want when she went into labor. You have no idea if the birth was traumatic. Your jump to being angry rather than worried tells me she made the decision in the interest of their wellbeing."
"He made no attempt to check up on her during her pregnancy in a whole week? Bro damn, you can't do that," someone else agreed.
While another person put it this way: "Ya she's probably making the right choice."
-
-
In an update to his post, the new father shared that his girlfriend finally let him see his baby.
And aside from a few breathing difficulties, his preemie son is "pretty healthy." In the end, his girlfriend did end up naming the baby after her father, "but she did give him my name as his middle name."
"I personally don't even like my name but I appreciate the sentiment behind her decision so yeah. That's that," he wrote.
His girlfriend won't get into why she was angry with him.
"She was actually weirdly cold towards me but also giving mixed signals at the same time so I'm not sure where our relationship is going. She very distant but at the same time she's also questioning me about when I'm getting a bigger place for our family," he recalled. "But I do love her and probably love her more now than I did before so we'll just see how things go."
But for the most part, the OP is "over the moon right now and can't wait for the next time I see him."
And that's good enough for now.
Share this Story