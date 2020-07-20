18 Adorable Girl Names Ending in -O

Image: AJ_Watt/iStock

When picking out a name for a new baby girl, sometimes we know that we want to take a more unique route. We want something that doesn't get lost in the sea of other pretty girl names but we also don't want anything completely unheard of. On that note, we might want a name with intriguing historical connections. Where's a good place to start? How about baby girl names that end with the letter -O?

These names are often uncommon but have a rich history with Greek, Roman or Japanese roots. They tend to be the names of nymphs or goddesses or mean something truly beautiful. Isn't that appealing?



Click ahead to read 18 stunning baby girl names that end with -O. Try not to get inspired by one.