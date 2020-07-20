18 Adorable Girl Names Ending in -O

When picking out a name for a new baby girl, sometimes we know that we want to take a more unique route. We want something that doesn't get lost in the sea of other pretty girl names but we also don't want anything completely unheard of. On that note, we might want a name with intriguing historical connections. Where's a good place to start? How about baby girl names that end with the letter -O?
These names are often uncommon but have a rich history with Greek, Roman or Japanese roots. They tend to be the names of nymphs or goddesses or mean something truly beautiful. Isn't that appealing?
Click ahead to read 18 stunning baby girl names that end with -O. Try not to get inspired by one.
Cleo1
For a pretty, sassy baby girl name, consider the -o name Cleo! The name has stood the test of Tim -- the name dates back to the Greek mythological Muse of history, Clio.
Jo2
For a more classic baby girl name that ends in an -o, we love the name Jo! Although it's often short for longer names like Jolene or Josephine, we think it's just as lovely on its own. One may recognize the name as the nickname for Josephine March in Little Women.
Calypso3
How gorgeous is the baby girl name Calypso? Anyone with this Greek mythology-inspired name is sure to stand out! Since it comes from an island nymph, this name is especially perfect for a beach-loving baby.
Margo4
The name Margo is undeniably sophisticated. Although it's often a nickname for Margaret, we like it as its own name. It holds a certain vintage charm that's hard to find nowadays.
Flo5
Want a short and spunky name? Check out the baby girl name Flo! While it could be short for the more elegant name Florence, we really like Flo as its own first name.
Dido6
Who doesn't love the British musician Dido? Well, we also love her name! It has roots as the name of the first Queen of Carthage. It's traditionally a Greek name meaning "virgin".
Lilo7
We all know the adorable baby girl name Lilo from the hit Disney animated film Lilo and Stitch. Well, we think the Hawaiian name, which means "generous one," is fitting for parents who want to name an energetic baby girl with a name ending in -O.
Rosario8
Inspired by the word "rosary," the Spanish baby girl name Rosario is feminine and so, so pretty—or should we say bonita! This name is perfect for parents who want a name inspired by the Bible but want something a little more unique.
Kimiko9
For a baby girl name that ends with an -O and is incredibly adorable, we like the name Kimiko. In Japanese, the name means "righteous child," so it's perfect for a baby with a sweet demeanor.
Indigo10
Looking for a more unique baby girl name ending with -O? Consider the creative name Indigo. Any baby with this name is bound to be a future artist! Cute nicknames include Gogo and Indy.
Keiko11
For a unique name that doesn't lack on femininity or elegance, we love the name Keiko. It's a Japanese name that means "blessing". It's short, sweet and oh-so-cute. An added bonus? There probably won't be a lot of little Keikos running around on the playground.
Coco12
And the award for the cutest baby girl name that ends with an -O goes to Coco! Although it may conjure up images of an elegant Coco Chanel and haute couture, we think it's also such an adorable and sweet name.
Juno13
For a more uncommon baby girl name that ends with an -O, we love Juno! Yes, it became popular thanks to the 2007 film Juno, but the name originally belongs to a Roman goddess who was considered the nation's protector and is often thought of us the counterpart to the Greek goddess Hera who was the goddess of love and marriage.
Echo14
We have a gorgeous name that is short and sweet too: Echo. We think it's unusual enough to make heads turn while not being too far out there. It's a Greek and Latin name meaning "fading sound" and in Greek mythology, there was a famous nymph named Echo.
Kahlo15
For parents with a penchant for art, may we suggest the name Kahlo? This name has a more unique take on the artist Frida Kahlo's name by forgoing her first and adopting her last as a first name!
Saro16
The baby girl name Saro is a less common variation of the name Sarah, and we are here for it. The name's origins are not confirmed and could be from Europe or indigenous.
Callisto17
As a more unique and unisex version of the equally pretty name Callista, we present the name Callisto. It has Greek origins and here's a fun fact: Callisto is the name of one of Jupiter's moons!
Marlo18
Short, sweet and sassy is exactly how Marlo comes across, which befits its many meanings such as “rebelliousness”, “wished for child” or even "child of Mary”. The mercurial name is thought of as a rare nickname for Margaret or as a female form of Marlon or Merlin.