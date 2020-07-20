17 Adorable Boy Names Ending in –O

iStock
What’s in a baby name? A child by any other name would still be as beautiful and loved, right? But, oh, what an unforgettable name can do for a child. Choosing a name is more than selecting a favorite name from a book and applying that name to the newborn baby they lay on Mom's chest. That would be like buying a favorite couture dress in the size available and hoping it fits. Choosing a name is giving a baby their first and most important identifier. A baby boy can be a trendy Bohde, a classical William, an exotic Cristiano, or a "none of the above" Wilbur. The parents get to choose.
People choose different kinds of names for different reasons. Some people choose to give all their kids a name that starts with the same letter, or name their child after favorite travel destinations or even favorite inanimate objects. Some parents want classic names and others want unique. But there's something extra adorable about a name that ends in -o. So for parents with a baby boy on the way, check out these 17 names that end in -o.
Alejandro1
Alejandro is a boy's name of Spanish origin. Alejandro means "the defender of the people". With a name like Alejandro, this little boy is sure to grow up to be a hero among men.
Benicio2
Benicio is of Spanish origin. This baby boy's name means "the benevolent one". Little Benicio is sure to grow up to be a kindhearted and compassionate man. Cute nicknames include Ben, Beni and Benito.
Brio3
The baby boy's name Brio is of Italian origin. Brio means "vivacious" or "full of energy". Baby Brio is sure to grow up to be a man among men who will pursue his passions and live life to the fullest.
Cristiano4
Cristiano is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ". Added bonus: it's less popular than the boy name Christian and infinitely more fun to say. Baby Cristiano is sure to be a child full of peace and a spiritual man.
Eliseo5
Eliseo is a beautiful boy's name of Latin origin. Eliseo means "God is my salvation". Baby Eliseo may grow up to be the only Eliseo on the school yard, which many parents-to-be may love.
Enzo6
Enzo is a boy's name of Italian origin who has its original roots in German. Enzo is a variant of the German name Heinz. It means "home ruler" and this little boy is sure to rule any parent's heart.
Kenzo7
Kenzo is a boy's name of Japanese origin meaning "strong", "healthy" or "the wise one". With qualities like those baked in his name, this little guy just might grow up to be the next Aristotle.
Luciano8
Luciano is a boy's name of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese origins meaning "light". It is a derivative of the Latin Lucianus. In French, it is Lucien. Baby Luciano will definitely bring love and light to his parents' lives.
Mateo9
Mateo is the Italian/Spanish version of the classic Biblical boy name Matthew, but we love it so much more. Meaning "gift of God". Beware, however, that Mateo is still a really popular name for boys, if it's important that no one else on the playground shares the name.
Maximiliano10
Maximiliano is a boy's name of Spanish origin meaning "the greatest". It is derived from the Latin Maximus. Baby Maximiliano will definitely have lots of self-confidence knowing his parents think he is the greatest thing in their world.
Milo11
Milo is an adorable baby boy's name of German origins meaning "merciful". It's also a moderately popular boys' name in the U.S. so just know ahead of time that there very well may be another Milo in the classroom.
Miro12
Miro is a boy's name of Slavic origins. It means "peace" or "world". If baby Miro is anything like his namesake famous artist and sculptor, Joan Miro, perhaps he will be endowed with an artistic talent that will bring peace to the world or at the very least, beauty.
Nico13
Nico is a boy's name and is short for the Greek name Nikodermos. Meaning "victory of the people", we love this short and sweet name that's just as endearing as it is powerful.
Otto14
Otto is a boy's name of German origin meaning "wealth and prosperity". With a favored name like Otto, this little boy just might be the next Bill Gates or Elon Musk. We love it's the sweetness of this vintage-sounding name.
Santiago15
Santiago is a Spanish boy's name of Hebrew origins. Santiago is a derivative of the Hebrew name Jacob. It means "Saint James". Santiago is a strong name and a little boy named Santiago is commonly nicknamed Santi.
Santino16
Santino is a boy's name of Italian origins. It means "a little saint". Everyone thinks their child is perfect but with a name like Santiago, he just might win the name lottery.
Thiago17
Thiago is a boy's name of Portuguese origin. It is a derivative of the Spanish name Santiago. It means several different things: "may God protect", "holder of the heal" and "Saint James". Those are some big shoes to fill but if anyone can do it, this little boy can.