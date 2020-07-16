Karen, Becky & Chad: Plus 17 Other Baby Name Ideas Parents Are Rethinking in 2020

iStock
Baby names follow trends and we often see the same names hitting those lists that highlight the most popular names of the year. They're trendy for a reason – often have a sweet sound and connotation and there's about as zero level of controversy as we can get with them.
However, the opposite of this can happen
too. When we hear or see a name in pop culture or media that takes over
whatever innocent baby name meaning was there. As a result, there are names
that used to be popular or cute that people will no longer be caught dead
giving to their baby, for several different reasons.
According to an article in People, Karen is one of those names that have now dropped off the popularity list due to negative connotations. "Karen is going to become one of those names that no parent wants to give their child," baby name expert and Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond, told People.
We've got Karen, Becky, Chad, and 17 other baby
names that may never be considered by parents ever again.
Felicia1
Hearing the name Felicia, it's hard not to follow it up with the phrase, "bye, Felicia" which is forever now a part of pop culture. The phrase originated from the movie Friday and according to an article published on People, "'Bye, Felicia' [is the] the phrase 'to get anyone out of your face.'" Not exactly the best situation that we'd want to put our kids in.
Karen2
It seems like an innocent name on the surface, but it's taken on a whole new meaning over the last several years, especially recently. Instead of being the "Danish form of Katherine," it's now used as the word to describe a "rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle aged white women," according to Urban Dictionary.
Becky3
The issue with the baby name Becky, which is a short form of the name Rebecca, used to be that it was a really popular name. However, the name has a new meaning and is used to describe "a stereotypical, basic white girl; obsessed with Starbucks, Ugg boots, and trying to have a bigger butt," Urban Dictionary explains, citing the song by Sir Mix-a-Lot as the origin.
It got a negative rebirth once again in 2016 when Beyonce referred to a homewrecking "Becky with the good hair" on her Lemonade album.
Chad4
Chad sounds like a totally average name that shouldn't cause a stir, but the name itself has been taken over by another meaning. According to Urban Dictionary, to say to someone "what a Chad" means describing "a stereotypical young urban white male, typically single and in his 20s. This phrase is usually used to denote stereotypical "Chad" behavior which is usually derogatory."
Ken5
We know the name Ken from Barbie and Ken, which may be reason enough to avoid. However, the name is also turning to mean the male version of Karen. According to Fatherly, Ken is the male version of Karen and "Karen has a husband. His name is Ken."
Siri6
We first heard the name around 14 years ago when Katie Holms and Tom Cruise welcomed their daughter, whom they named Suri. It was considered an unusual choice, but since then, Apple has taken over Siri, another way to spell the name, which is the name given to its virtual assistant on all its products. So, it's no longer an obscure name, but no one wants to be named after a robot.
Alexa7
Another name that used to mean something normal – in this case, the short name for Alexandra, which means "defender or helper of mankind," according to BabyNameWizard. Now, however, it has been taken over and it's more popularly known as Amazon's virtual assistant. Calling for "Alexa" in the house could honestly just be problematic at this point.
Forrest9
Forrest isn't a common name, but it's a favorite among those who love the earth and nature. While it's not a super popular name anymore – hitting its peek in the 1910s, we now associate it with a specific movie character by the same name. "Run, Forrest, run" is what will forever come to mind.
Donald10
The boy name Donald used to be extremely popular in the 1930 and has the meaning of "world ruler," so there's no weird meaning there. However, the 45th President of the United States has been one of the more polarizing political figures in the country, and the name has been soured for many parents.
Gwyneth11
The name has an interestingly strange meaning, being "white, fair, blessed" but that's not the reason parents aren't choosing this name anymore. It's all thanks to the actress Gwyneth Paltrow who has some interestingly strange health ideas and brought the vagina candle and jade eggs into pop culture.
Roxanne12
The name Roxanne "is believed to be derived from the Persian Roschana [which means] dawn of day," according to BabyNameWizard, but that's not what we know the name from. Hearing the name, our brain automatically goes to the song by The Police and her red light.
Elsa13
The Disney movie Frozen was massive for many parents. Our kids were drawn to the storyline and the super catchy songs, and we were all introduced to two new princesses. One of them, Elsa, used to be a pet name for Elizabeth, but it's not one parents are choosing anymore since the connection to the movie is too strong.
Kiki14
Kiki is a cute name and its used as a short form of the Scandinavian moniker "Kristina." However, since Drake came out with the song "In My Feelings" that included the line, "Kiki, do you love me?" and the slang meaning for the name which means, "a party including good music and good friends," according to Urban Dictionary, it's not the best choice anymore.
Isis15
"I love this name, but people who don't understand the difference between a pronoun and acronym exist so probably keep that in mind given that fact," one comment says for the girl name Isis on BabyNameWizard, and that really does highlight why this sweet name is really not usable anymore.
Waldo16
We hear the name and automatically wonder where he is. Thanks to the super popular book series and now franchise, Where's Waldo? Even if a parent wanted to use the name for their child, they have to know that in doing so, they're setting their kid up for endless jokes and giggles related to the name choice.
Brock17
The name Brock was traditionally used as a last name quite some time ago, but since 2007s, the name being used as a given name has surged in popularity. However, in 2018 when Stanford University student and star swimmer, Brock Turner, was convicted of sexual assault, and the news of his short sentence, it's really soured the name for anyone who wants their child to have better morals.
Homer18
We can guess that when we think of the name Homer there is only one that stands out – the dad and one of the main characters from The Simpsons. He's not known for being the sharpest person in the world and is really a bumbling adult who can't seem to get his life together. Not the greatest role model.
Barbie19
There really is only one famous Barbie and she will forever be the person that everyone thinks of with the name. It's no longer as popular a choice for parents looking for a name for their little girl – typically a nickname for the name Barbara. It was very popular in the 1960s, but not so much anymore.
Randy20
It sounds like a short name, which it is, typically in place of Randall or Randolf. The name was really popular in the 1950s, but it's taken on new meaning for a lot of people. Instead of Randy meaning Randall, it's now used in place of letting someone know that they're sexually excited.