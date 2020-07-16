Karen, Becky & Chad: Plus 17 Other Baby Name Ideas Parents Are Rethinking in 2020

Image: iStock



iStock Baby names follow trends and we often see the same names hitting those lists that highlight the most popular names of the year. They're trendy for a reason – often have a sweet sound and connotation and there's about as zero level of controversy as we can get with them.

However, the opposite of this can happen too. When we hear or see a name in pop culture or media that takes over whatever innocent baby name meaning was there. As a result, there are names that used to be popular or cute that people will no longer be caught dead giving to their baby, for several different reasons.



According to an article in People, Karen is one of those names that have now dropped off the popularity list due to negative connotations. "Karen is going to become one of those names that no parent wants to give their child," baby name expert and Nameberry co-founder and CEO Pamela Redmond, told People.

We've got Karen, Becky, Chad, and 17 other baby names that may never be considered by parents ever again.

