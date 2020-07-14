20 Laidback Boy Names for Summer Babies

jacoblund/iStock
Who doesn't love the summertime? Since our childhood, we've been taught that summertime is the best time, the superior season out of the four. How come? School's out and the days are sunnier, warmer and longer so we can keep frolicking. As adults, the warmer weather means picnics, barbecues and al fresco dining to name a few. Also, hello? The beach! With all that being said, we think this means that there should be special attention paid to baby boys who are born in the summer.
We're obsessed with baby boy names inspired by the summertime. These names are carefree, amiable and warm. Read ahead to see 20 adorable baby boy names inspired by the summertime.
Sky1
The name Sky can work for both a boy and a girl. We love this airy-sounding name for the bubbly baby boy who always has a smile on his face! If Sky doesn't feel formal enough, parents can also check out Skylar and use Sky as a fun nickname.
Julian2
A derivative of the old Roman name Julius, Julian is reminiscent of the month that tends to be the hottest of the year, July. We also love how regal the name Julian sounds.
Leo3
The short and simple name of Leo comes from the Latin word for "lion." It's a bold, masculine name (and probably reminds people of actor Leonardo DiCaprio!) It also has a certain c'est la vie flair to it that we can't get enough of.
Theros4
For a unique baby boy name that sounds strong and masculine, we suggest considering Theros. It means "summer" in Greek, making it perfectly fitting for a June/July/August baby. It's also super unique, ensuring no other kid on the playground will respond to it.
Leif5
Green leaves basking in the sun makes us think of summertime, no doubt! That's why we adore the Scandinavian name Leif, meaning "heir, descendant", for a handsome baby boy born in the warmest season.
Blaise6
For the baby boy with a fiery spirit, we love the name Blaise! It's a fun, carefree name with French roots, that sounds just like "blaze" but with a way cooler, spelling. To give it even more cool factor, Blaise is the name of Merlin's secretary in Arthurian legend.
Irving7
The stunning baby boy name Irving derives from the Gaelic words for "west" and "river." It's a perfect combination of vintage-sounding, old school Americana and laidback. Basically, it's perfect for a little one born in summer!
Cyrus8
The baby boy name Cyrus has roots as the Persian word for "sun." It simultaneously sounds regal and hippie — which is a tough combo to crack. A baby boy born in the summer is sure to love this handsome name when he gets older!
Cliff9
Want something short but bold? Try the baby boy name Cliff. This old English word evokes images of blue oceans, charming seashores and obviously, cliffs — so summery!
Arnav10
The Indian baby boy name Arnav is not only beautiful but it also means "ocean," which is perfect for the baby boy born in the summertime. We expect this baby boy to grow up loving the beach.
Birch11
The baby boy name Birch is an undeniably handsome name. It takes after the birch tree, which makes us think of the summertime and outdoors. This boy is going to love camping!
Palmer12
The baby boy name Palmer is soft but still handsome. It actually has roots as a gentlemanly turn-of-the-century name meaning, what else, "one who holds a palm". But it also reminds us of swaying palm trees in the summertime, so we like it for a baby boy born in the warmer months.
Ray13
We think the baby boy name Ray is short and sweet and evokes the warmth of the sun's own rays — perfect for the baby with a smile as bright as the sun. The name's meaning, "wise protector", is also a trait any parent would love their child to have.
Laker14
During the summertime, people tend to congregate by lakes to swim in and play around. This makes the striking name Laker perfect for a baby born in the aforementioned season (or for huge fans for the basketball team.)
Parker15
Like Palmer, the baby name Parker evokes feelings of playing around in a green park on a sunny day. This unisex name, meaning "park-keeper", is pretty popular and consistently in the Top 100 names for boys. We just love how fun and carefree this name sounds!
Dylan16
The baby boy name Dylan may be a popular name but we think it has a special place on this list. It is believed to mean "sea" in Old Celtic and works equally well nowadays for a boy or a girl.
Julio17
Like Julian, we adore the name Julio for a baby boy that's both born in the summertime and bound to be a handsome, suave young man. The Latin meaning of the moniker is "youthful".
Samson18
The name Samson comes from the legend of an Israelite warrior who loses his strength when his mistress cuts his hair. More than that, in Hebrew, the name means "sun," proving that the name Samson has a rich history that's perfect for a handsome baby boy born in the summer.
Gardner19
This English name literally means "gardener." This means Gardner is the perfect choice for a unique baby boy born in the season when flowers are blooming and the trees are green!