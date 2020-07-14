20 Boy Names With Meanings Any Parent Would Love

Image: iStock



Having a baby is an exciting time in a couple’s life. It’s the time when families are formed and motherhood and fatherhood are undertaken. It’s an opportunity to raise a good human being.

Parents work so hard to give their children all the things they will ever need -- to give them a good life. They show them the world and new ways of thinking and open their minds and broaden their horizons from the moment they are born.

And what’s more important than a strong, meaningful name that introduces a child to the world? The right name can be the difference between how a person is perceived, so why not make it interesting and unforgettable. Here are 20 boy names with super interesting meanings.