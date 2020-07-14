20 Boy Names With Meanings Any Parent Would Love

iStock
Having a baby is an exciting time in a couple’s life. It’s the time when families are formed and motherhood and fatherhood are undertaken. It’s an opportunity to raise a good human being.
Parents work so hard to give their children all the things they will ever need -- to give them a good life. They show them the world and new ways of thinking and open their minds and broaden their horizons from the moment they are born.
And what’s more important than a strong, meaningful name that introduces a child to the world? The right name can be the difference between how a person is perceived, so why not make it interesting and unforgettable. Here are 20 boy names with super interesting meanings.
Ari
Ari is a boy's name of Norse and Hebrew origin. In Old Norse, Ari means "eagle". In Hebrew, it means "lion". Whichever animal future baby Ari identifies with, there is no denying that this little guy's name is fierce.
Asher is a boy's name of Hebrew origin, meaning "happy and blessed" -- what's greater than that? In the Book of Genesis in the Bible, Asher is one of Jacob's sons. His birth brought great joy and happiness.
Beau
Beau is a boy's name of French origin meaning "handsome". Its direct translation is "beautiful". It is the male equivalent of Belle which is the French girl's name meaning "beautiful". With a name like this, Beau is sure to be a beautiful child inside and out.
Bodhi
Bodhi is a boy's name of Sanskrit origin meaning "awakened" or "enlightenment".
In Buddhism, the concept of Bodhi is a spiritual awakening and freedom from the cycle of life. This is a great name for a child who is in tune with nature.
Caius
Caius is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "to rejoice". In Shakespeare's tragedy Julius Caesar, the title character was born Caius. It's lyrical, short and definitely more unique -- all reasons to love this joyful name.
Conall
Conall is a name of Irish folklore origin meaning "strong wolf". How cool is that?! Many Irish kings and even a saint were named Conall. As an added bonus, there aren't that many Conall's around nowadays, so he'll definitely stand out from the crowd.
Cruz
Cruz is a surname used as a first name with Spanish origins. Cruz means "cross "in Spanish and refers to the crucifixion of Jesus, effectively making it one of the most spiritual little boy names today.
Dakari
Dakari is a boy's name of African origin meaning "happiness" or "joy". The name is a derivative of the African name Dakarai, which also means "happiness". We love how the name just rolls off the tongue and is unique enough that no one else will have it.
Gunnar
Gunnar is a boy's name of Germanic origins that means "warrior". It sounds a bit aggressive like Gunther but what warrior doesn't sound aggressive? Gunnar is an undoubtedly strong name and for this little boy, the sky's the limit.
Hezekiah
Hezekiah is a boy's name of Hebrew origin meaning "God strengthens". Originally from the Old Testament of the Bible, Hezekiah was the 13th King of Judah and this super old-school moniker is making a comeback as more and more parents are choosing to use this name for their little boy. It's a great choice for parents who want something unique.
Jasper
The name Jasper is a boy's name of English origin meaning "treasurer". It's also a nature name, referring to a mineral called Jasper. It's commonly believed that it was the name of one of the Three Wise Men. Talk about some major history!
Kai
Kai is a boy's name of Hawaiian origin meaning "sea". In Japanese, Kai has a variety of meanings, including "ocean" and "shell". As a last name, it means "worth". Any way you translate it, Kai is a beautiful aquatic name for your little boy.
Lorcan
Lorcan is a boy's name of Irish origin meaning "the little fierce one". This kid is a fighter. According to Baby Names of Ireland, Lorcan means "silent" or "fierce" and was probably a nickname for a brave warrior.”
Lucian
Lucian is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "light". Lucian comes from the word lux which also denotes success. It's a nice departure from the far more common Luke or Lucas and adds a certain French flair parents seem to covet nowadays.
Maximillian
Maximillian is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "the greatest" or "biggest". For parents looking for a name that makes a big impression for their little one, Maximillian is always a winner.
Omar
Omar is a boy's name of Hebrew origin meaning "flourishing" and of Arabic origin meaning "eloquent" or "gifted speaker". With a name like this, little Omar just might grow up to be the president someday.
Orion
Orion is a boy's name of Greek origin meaning "rising star". In Greek mythology, Orion was the hunter who pursued the seven daughters of Atlas, was killed by the goddess Artemis, and was placed in one of the brightest constellations in the sky. With a name like that, any little boy is destined to live a life of adventure.
Rahim
Rahim is a boy's name of Arabic origin meaning "merciful". To add even more significance, Rahim is one of the names of Allah in Islam. This is the perfect name for a spiritual baby raised on kindness and compassion.
Taron
Taron is a boy's name of Welsh origin meaning "thunder". This little one is sure to be a force to be reckoned with. The name is thought to be a variant of Taranis, the counterpart to Thor, the Celtic god of thunder. With a powerful name like that, expect this little boy to be a strong leader and champion of men.
Zev
Zev is a boy's name of Hebrew origin meaning "wolf". Zev is a common name for boys among Ashkenazi Jews living in Israel and apparently, it's gaining popularity in America, too. This name is perfect for any future wild child.