Baby Name Survey Shows 2020 Parents Are Going With This 'Trendy' Virus-Themed Moniker

iStock There are plenty of baby names that seem to be popular no matter what year we're in. A list of the top 100 most popular baby names is released every year, and rarely do we see major surprises taking over the top spots. The names at the top are there for a reason: They're timeless and classic and everyone loves them. But sometimes, we're surprised by the names that make it on the lower half -- where trends emerge and start to take over.

Recently, The Bump released a brand-new list of the top 100 most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2020 so far. And despite some predictable favorites over the past few years, the timely name Corona made the list. Given that this year so far has been dominated by all things "corona" it's no surprise for some but may cause others to do a double take as little Coronas start popping up on playground and back-to-school lists in years to come. In addition to this surprise, there were some other interesting trends for babies born during this unpredictable year.