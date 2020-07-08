Woman Wants to Name Child After the Daughter She Lost & Grandma Thinks It's a Terrible Idea

As the soon-to-be grandmother explains, her daughter is 5 months pregnant with her second child.

Her first child was born when she was 15 "and she was her pride and joy," the woman wrote in her post.

"Less than two years after the birth of my first grandbaby, my daughter was involved in a car accident caused by a reckless driver drifting over several lanes," she wrote. Her daughter survived the crash, but her grandchild was killed.