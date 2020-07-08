20 Perfectly Sunny Girl Names for Summer Babies

Trending

Kathleen Wong | Jul 8, 2020 Pregnancy
20 Perfectly Sunny Girl Names for Summer Babies
Image: iStock


iStock

Put the winter coats away and break out the sandals. The warm air, the longer days, the blooming flowers — it's summertime, baby! And for parents with an actual summertime baby, why not choose a name inspired by the sunny season? After all, isn't summer the best season? They don't call it Endless Summer for nothing. On that note, no one would ever call it Endless Winter. 

Why is it so exciting to have a summertime baby? Here's a fun fact about babies and seasons: summertime is the season when the most babies in the United States are born! So it's a big club and that is a reason to celebrate! Plus, babies born during the summer are more optimistic and smarter (if they're, ahem, female!) 

That's enough reason to want to name the new little one after the summertime, right? Now click ahead to read some summertime-inspired baby girl names!

  • Summer

    1
    mom and baby
    AleksandarNakic/iStock

    Sorry, sorry, we know. The baby girl name Summer is super obvious, but c'mon, one has to admit that it's pretty adorable! The name embodies sunshine and beauty — perfect for any newborn baby girl.

  • June

    2
    girl toddler
    SDI Productions/iStock

    Although most of the month of June is technically not summer, we think June is still a short and sweet baby girl name. The name actually originates from the Roman goddess Latih Juno, who is the goddess of marriage and queen of the gods. 

  • Lily

    3
    baby girl with bubbles
    morrowlight/iStock

    Who doesn't love lilies? These trumpet-shaped flowers bloom from early summer to late fall so Lily is the perfect name for a baby girl born in the summertime. Not to mention that the flower represents purity and perfection — so lovely!

  • Marisol

    4
    girl toddler on beach
    FluxFactory/iStock

    Which two things embody summer? How about the sea and the sun? That's why we love the name Marisol for summer baby girls. In Spanish, the name literally translates from "Mar," which means sea, and "Sol," which means sun. 

  • Julia

    5
    baby girl in the summer
    eli_asenova/iStock

    The name Julia is a classic and elegant choice for baby girls. We love it for summer because it reminds us of July, the month that epitomizes summertime. 

  • Nerida

    6
    girl child and dad
    eli_asenova/iStock

    For a more unique baby girl name, consider the name Nerida. In Greek, the name means "mermaid," which we think sums up a summer baby pretty well. 

  • Augusta

    7
    baby girl and mom in pool
    Vesnaandjic/iStock

    The baby girl name Augusta is bold and strong. Although it is related to the Latin name Augustus, we think it's also representative of the summer month of August. 

  • Pearl

    8
    baby girl outside
    olesiabilkei/iStock

    How precious is the baby girl name Pearl? It may sound old-fashioned but we still love it for a newborn summertime baby since it is the birthstone for June, after all!

  • Daisy

    9
    girl child on beach
    ori-artiste/iStock

    Here's a fun fact: the daisy flower's name in Old English means "day's eye" and is inspired by the flower's round, yellow center resembling the sun. So it's undeniable that the cute baby girl name Daisy is perfect for a summer child!

  • Kira

    10
    baby girl and mom outside
    eli_asenova/iStock

    The name Kira is feminine but unique. We adore it because in Persian, it means "sun," which perfectly captures the essence of summer.

  • Skye

    11
    baby girl and mom outside
    nd3000/iStock

    How fun and enchanting is the name Skye? It's impossible to not think of a beautiful, clear summer day with this baby girl name. 

  • Coral

    12
    baby girl on a slide
    Nikola Stojadinovic/iStock

    For parents who live seaside (or wish they did), we encourage them to consider the baby girl name Coral, named after the marine polyps, of course. The name is bright, fun and simple. It's perfect for a carefree summertime baby. 

  • Ruby

    13
    baby girl on a beach
    StefaNikolic/iStock

    For the baby girl who is destined to be elegant, we love the name Ruby. This is the perfect name for a baby born in July, since rubies are the month's birthstone!

  • Rae

    14
    baby girl and mom on beach
    AleksandarNakic/iStock

    Want a sweet and simple name with a feminine flair? How about the name Rae? It's a feminized version of Ray and is reminiscent of a ray of sun.

  • Susanna

    15
    baby girl on a beach with parents
    StefaNikolic/iStock

    For parents who want a more classic name, we suggest the name Susanna. It derives from the Hebrew name for lily, which is a flower that blooms in the warmth of summer.

  • Poppy

    16
    girl and mom
    greenaperture/iStock

    Inspired by the brightly colored flowers that bloom in the summer sun, Poppy is a name that's both spunky and adorable at the same time. We think it's perfect for a sassy summertime baby girl.

  • Marigold

    17
    girl toddler
    FluxFactory/iStock

    Marigold is a stunning name that we think fits a baby girl born in the summer best. I mean, how does one not think of golden sunsets when we hear the name Marigold?

  • Isla

    18
    baby girl and dad outside
    eli_asenova/iStock

    How gorgeous is the baby girl name Isla? Yeah, we're stunned too. The name derives from the Scottish island named Islay and outside of actress Isla Fisher, isn't one you hear too often nowadays, making it a perfectly unique pick for a summer baby.

  • Aurora

    19
    baby girl on a blanket
    Tatiana Dyuvbanova/iStock

    The baby girl name Aurora is undeniably sophisticated. After all, it is the name of Sleeping Beauty! We suggest this beautiful name for a summer baby because it comes from the Latin word for "dawn," and dawn in the summertime when it's warm out is a pretty lovely moment. 

  • Rosemary

    20
    baby girl and dad outside
    MaxRiesgo/iStock

    Forget the movie named Rosemary's Baby and focus on the fact that the lovely name Rosemary in Latin means "dew of the sea." And who doesn't love the scent of freshly cut rosemary? This makes it the perfect choice for a sweet summer baby. 

girls baby names

More Slideshows