20 Perfectly Sunny Girl Names for Summer Babies

Put the winter coats away and break out the sandals. The warm air, the longer days, the blooming flowers — it's summertime, baby! And for parents with an actual summertime baby, why not choose a name inspired by the sunny season? After all, isn't summer the best season? They don't call it Endless Summer for nothing. On that note, no one would ever call it Endless Winter.

Why is it so exciting to have a summertime baby? Here's a fun fact about babies and seasons: summertime is the season when the most babies in the United States are born! So it's a big club and that is a reason to celebrate! Plus, babies born during the summer are more optimistic and smarter (if they're, ahem, female!)

That's enough reason to want to name the new little one after the summertime, right? Now click ahead to read some summertime-inspired baby girl names!