20 Baby Names Inspired by the Sun

There
are so many great ways to find a baby name that feels like the right one. Parents
can take a look back into their family tree and list names that have meaning
and connections. There are names that we've loved for a long time. But, another
way to find a name that we may not have heard before is to come up with an
important meaning– like the sun – and then find names that are connected.
If finding a name that is inspired by the sun piques interest, we've rounded up 20 names, for boys, girls, and gender-neutral that all are inspired by the sun. Some are literal translations, and others have a close connection.
Aurora1
Most of us know the name Aurora from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, and it's an excellent name choice for Disney fans or anyone who loves animals. However, it's also great for anyone looking for something sun related as the name means "dawn."
Eliana2
The name Eliana hasn't been around for a long time – popping up on the charts in the 2000s. The name is one of those middle-ground names that aren't used enough to be on the most popular names but isn't glaringly unique that people will be surprised. The name means "of the sun," so it's a great sunny related name.
Idalia3
Something is charming about this name that sounds like it would be a flower that blooms in the summer. However, the name is a nod to the sun and is of Greek origin that translates to mean "of the sun," and it's an excellent name for a little girl.
Kalinda4
We first heard of the name Kalinda from The Good Wife, and what a woman to name a little girl after! The name itself is fitting for a little girl born in the summer because it translates to mean "the sun" however, it's done in a much more subtle way.
Mirri5
There is something about sweet short names that sound cute, isn't there? Mirri translates to mean "the sun" as well, so it's another option if the parents don't want an obvious tie to the sun. It's a sweet choice for a family that loves to be outdoors and likes more unique names.
Savita6
The name Savita is such a gorgeous option for parents who want a baby girl name that means "the sun." There are several ways to spell the name if finding a little twist is ideal – like Sarita instead. Both names are unique enough, having never fallen in the US top 100 baby names.
Soleil7
Soleil means the sun as it's the French word for that bright warm ball in the sky. There most popular person with the name Soleil is Soleil Moon-Frye—an actress who starred as Penelope "Punky" Brewster in the NBC sitcom Punky Brewster.
Solana8
There is something about these baby names that start with "s" that come with meaning connected to the sun. Solana is another one that also translates to mean something a little different with "sunshine" and another that's never been in the US's top 100 baby names.
Solaris9
We love an excellent gender-neutral name, and Solaris is one of those. The name itself translates to mean "of the sun" and is another choice that isn't already oversaturated. There's an old movie of the same name, so check that out in case there are any strange connotations.
Oriana10
There is a sweet sound to this name, which means it should be given some consideration as a possible name for a baby-to-be. This name isn't as obviously tied to the sun as others, but the inspiration is still there with the meaning of Oriana translating to "golden."
Sunny11
If finding a super obvious tie to the sun is something that sounds like the best plan for the upcoming baby, we can't get more on-point then with the name Sunny. It's an obvious inspiration to the sun, and it's perfect because it's also not super common, so there won't be any confusion at school time.
Sulien12
A baby boy's name that's of Welsh origin that means "sun born" which is a sweet nod to the sun. While the name Sullien isn't popular, it's pretty similar to another name, Sullivan, but a good twist if that name is something you love, too.
Samson13
We're big fans of first names that sound like last names, and Samson has that going for it. It's also a perfect sun-inspired name that also translates to "sun" in Hebrew. The name could also be spelled with a little twist with "Sampson."
Sol14
Another gender-neutral name, Sol, is a fun option for parents who don't find out the sex of their baby on the 20-week scan. The name is Spanish and translates to be "sun," and it's pronounced "sahl," which is a more common name than Sol.
Elio15
There are some great names we may never have the chance to hear if we didn't find a meaning we loved and then looked at the names available. Elio is pulled from Greek mythology as is the God of the Sun, so it's a super fitting name for someone looking for inspiration from the sun.
Cyrus16
A fun name in Cyrus that also directly means "the sun" this baby boy name is an excellent mix of fresh and unique. It's not one of those names we hear too often, but it's one that won't be forgotten either. We love how this incorporates both masculine and fun vibes.
Apollo17
There's a lot of power that comes with the name Apollo – which is linked to the space shuttles. While it's not as obviously connected to the sun as some of the others on the list, the name is related to space and all that's up there.
Arun18
A fun twist on the name Aaron, the Cambodian twist Arun means "dawn" or "sun" The name is pronounced the same was as the more US-typical name and a little shorter, so it's easier for a growing child to learn how to spell their name.
Ravi19
The name, which is of Hindi and Sanskrit origin, means "sun" and is one of the gorgeous rare shorter names for a little boy. It's not super popular in the United States but is being given to thousands of babies each year.
Blaze20
If a parent is looking for something a little more playful and fun, why not go with the baby boy name Blaze? Its meaning is linked to the sun, thanks to its hot rays, and its unique enough that it won't be forgotten.