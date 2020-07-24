17 Gorgeous Girl Names Inspired by the Ocean



iStock/Suriyapong Thongsawang

There's just something so soothing and relaxing about the ocean. For many people the ocean is their happy place and when they get that equally happy news that they're expecting it's the water they turn to for some baby name inspiration. Even if a soon-to-be mom and dad's intention isn't to get the ultimate chill baby name, some parents are transfixed by the waves, the sand, and the ocean wildlife -- and choose baby names accordingly. But who can blame them? They want their baby's name to have that same gentle and earthly vibe.

Of course, not all baby names are created equal. Some baby names ride the waves of trends and others are just plain boring or are too common. But the beauty of an ocean-inspired baby name is that guaranteed no one else will have them. And unique is always a good thing when it comes to finding the perfect name. Just imagine a little Yara or Mira growing up to realize that their name connects them to something so big and expansive like the ocean? We can only imagine how meaningful their names might seem then. So we decided to put on our detective hat and search far and wide for some truly great ocean-inspired nuggets. Take a look at the list and see if any of these beautiful baby names truly embody the freedom and beauty of the sea.