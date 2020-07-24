17 Gorgeous Girl Names Inspired by the Ocean

iStock/Suriyapong Thongsawang
blogger
Genny Glassman
Pregnancy

baby girl
iStock/Suriyapong Thongsawang

There's just something so soothing and relaxing about the ocean. For many people the ocean is their happy place and when they get that equally happy news that they're expecting it's the water they turn to for some baby name inspiration. Even if a soon-to-be mom and dad's intention isn't to get the ultimate chill baby name, some parents are transfixed by the waves, the sand, and the ocean wildlife  -- and choose baby names accordingly. But who can blame them? They want their baby's name to have that same gentle and earthly vibe.

Of course, not all baby names are created equal. Some baby names ride the waves of trends and others are just plain boring or are too common. But the beauty of an ocean-inspired baby name is that guaranteed no one else will have them. And unique is always a good thing when it comes to finding the perfect name. Just imagine a little Yara or Mira growing up to realize that their name connects them to something so big and expansive like the ocean? We can only imagine how meaningful their names might seem then. So we decided to put on our detective hat and search far and wide for some truly great ocean-inspired nuggets. Take a look at the list and see if any of these beautiful baby names truly embody the freedom and beauty of the sea.

  • Meredith

    baby girl
    iStock/mmg1design

    The first name on this list has debated origin, but what's clear is that it has deep connections to the sea. Meredith is believed to come from the Welsh elements mór, "sea" and differaf, meaning "I protect" so therefore you could take it to mean, "sea protector" or "protector of the sea." 

    • Advertisement

  • Darya

    baby girl
    iStock/DGLimages

    Darya is another sea-inspired name that is sure to be a draw to some parents looking for a beautiful ocean name. Originally, the moniker was a Persian name that according to Behind the Name means "sea" or "ocean."

  • Ariel

    baby girl
    iStock/LiudmylaSupynska

    It should be clear why this name made it to our list. Little Mermaid vibes aside, Ariel is derived from the Hebrew 'arī'ēl, which means "lion of God" and is used as the symbolic name for Jerusalem.

  • Beryl

    baby girl
    iStock/bat_sd

    As shining as the blues and greens of the sea, Beryl is an earthly baby name. Taken from the pale green gemstone, which reflects the emeralds and aquamarines of the water. It's also taken from the Greek bēryllos, which means "sea-green gem."

  • Genevieve 

    baby girl
    iStock/NataliaDeriabina

    Many translations define this name by its Celtic roots, which loosely translates to "girl" or "woman." But Genevieve can also translate to "white wave." Other sweet variations are Ginny, Genny, Gennie, or Jenny.

  • Yara

    baby girl
    iStock/LordHenriVoton

    The name Yara just rolls off the tongue, right? It seems so natural and carefree. So it shouldn't be a surprise that this name has oceanic connections. The name means "mermaid" or "siren" -- we're sure this name will call out to a lot of parents-to-be.

  • Rosemary

    baby girl
    iStock/wilpunt

    It might not be obvious what the name Rosemary has to the ocean, but we swear the connection is real. The name comes from the herb of the same moniker which is derived from the Latin ros marīnus, meaning "dew of the sea." How lovely is that?!

  • Mira

    baby girl
    iStock/SanyaSM

    A name that has been steadily rising in the baby name charts, Mira has found popularity both here in the US and across the world. In Sanskrit the name means "sea" or "ocean." Other variations are Meera and Myra.

  • Chelsea

    baby girl
    iStock/fotostorm

    We know, we know. This name is so on-point it even has the word -sea inside of it. Chelsea was originally an Old English name that meant "a port of ships," or "chalk landing place," which is probably why the name was used for a shipping port in New York City.

  • Marin

    baby girl
    iStock/1084347878

    A German variant on the name Maria, which was derived from the Latin Mary, the name Marin originated as the Hebrew Miryām, which means "sea of bitterness, sea of sorrow." How meaningful!

  • Ursula

    baby girl
    iStock/timnewman

    Hands down, Ursula is the best Disney villain -- come on now, we all know it's true. If The Little Mermaid isn't reason enough to take a second look at this name, consider that the name is derived from Middle Latin and is a diminutive of the Latin ursa, meaning "she-bear." 

  • Calypso

    baby girl
    iStock/Milan_Jovic

    A name taken from Greek mythology, Calypso is a beautiful and totally unique baby name. As the story goes, Calypso also was a nymph who fell in love with Odysseus and kept him captive on her island. 

  • Hali

    baby girl
    iStock/Mladen Zivkovic

    Hali was a particularly popular name in the 1990s but as we all know, the '90s are totally cool right now! Originally Hali was an Old Greek name meaning "from the sea." And it can be pronounced as either HAL-ee or HAY-ee.

  • Jordan

    baby girl
    iStock/rvimages

    Jordan is a great baby name no what the gender of a baby is, but it's interesting to know that the name is derived from the Hebrew yarden "to flow down, descend" and was originally used in the Middle Ages to denote a child baptized in holy water from the river Jordan. 

  • Naia

    baby girl
    iStock/Imagesbybarbara

    Some parents might be seeking a name that's truly unique and in the United States the name Naia isn't very common. Spain is a different story. In fact, Naia is a Basque name that means "foam of the wave."

  • Coral

    baby girl
    iStock/SeventyFour

    Below the briny surface lays the beauty of ocean wildlife and Coral is another one of the sea's treasures. Coral are pinkish calcareous skeletons secreted by marine polyps which are sometimes used in jewelry. 

  • Azure

    baby girl
    iStock/M-image

    The beauty of the sea is often found in it's clear blue color and the name Azure pays tribute to that. "Azur" used to be the word for blue in Old French and Azure is often used to describe both the sky and the sea.

baby names girls

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement