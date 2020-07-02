Friend Who Volunteers To Be Surrogate for Dads Nearly Dies Giving Birth To Their Twins

The next day, Simecko went into the care company he works for and vented to some colleagues about some of the troubles he and Lantos were having.

It was there that Stevens, the deputy manager at Simecko's facility, first heard his troubles and she asked him if he was serious about having a child -- she had an idea of how she could help.

"They were friends and enjoyed a very good work relationship," Lantos says. "They relied on each other greatly in their daily tasks as well as also went out together with other colleagues multiple times."

Lantos and Simecko invited Stevens and her husband, Gary, to their house that weekend and discussed the idea of of Stevens becoming their surrogate.

"We discussed this matter to the fullest," Lantos recalled. "Kerry and Gary wanted to see if we really have thought this matter through, and that we are prepared to accept the paths this journey might take us and not just bail on them if there are difficulties in the pregnancy."

Lantos also had reservation of his own.

"From my side, I wanted to understand why Kerry offered to help us," he explains. "I soon understood that Kerry and Gary wanted to help us due to who they are: generous people with solid, down-to-earth personalities and morals, who not just endured their struggles together but were constantly forged and molded by them to become something stronger. All the while not never losing their kindness and humor."

It was enough to convince him that Stevens was a perfect fit.

"Once the dinner was over, we were ready to take the journey," he says.