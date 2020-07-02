Friend Who Volunteers To Be Surrogate for Dads Nearly Dies Giving Birth To Their Twins

Abel Lantos
Thirty-nine-year-old Kerry Stevens of Devon, England, wanted to help her friends Abel Lantos, also 39, and his partner, 31-year-old Ondrej "Andy" Simecko, have a baby. Stevens already has three teenagers of her own, but knowing how much the couple wanted to start their family she asked them if she could be their surrogate -- to which they readily agreed. Lantos is speaking with CafeMom about their incredible journey and is sharing why the bond he formed with Stevens during the time she grew their twins has made her "family" to him and his partner.
Lantos and Simecko have been together since 2011, but after years of building their lives together, they knew they wanted to take the next step.
By 2017 the couple was ready for kids -- a new step that would pose as a unique challenge.
"We looked into all avenues of creating our family, and surrogacy was one of the possibilities," Lantos explains. They considered all types of options but ideally wanted a biological child if possible.
"At the end of 2017, on a Sunday, I sat down to look into the subject then actually set up a plan to how and where we could pursue this," he says. He'd heard there were options available in India and Thailand, but Lantos explained that as he did his research he was frustrated to see that both countries recently passed legislation that would make it hard for them to have a surrogate as both foreigners and a gay couple.
He was even more reluctant to pursue surrogacy in his native UK, as the surrogacy laws do not protect the rights of the "intended parents."
"For example, the signed agreement does not hold any legal binding force. The surrogate's husband could derail the whole process at any point," he says. That meant they would need to appeal to the court to get a decree to make their agreement legal.
Lantos felt like he hit a very real wall.
"I was very distressed by the whole situation," he recalls. Lantos told Simecko the disappointing results of his research.
The next day, Simecko went into the care company he works for and vented to some colleagues about some of the troubles he and Lantos were having.
After speaking with their kids and their family, Stevens had only one request before they moved forward.
Less than a month later, the couple received some more exciting news when they went in for Stevens' first scan.
On July 19, 2019, Stevens was taken in for a scheduled C-section.
They gave Stevens an IV to raise her blood pressure back up.
An hour after Stevens first felt that sharp pain, Arthur and William were delivered.
The boys, now almost a year old, are the apple of Lantos and Simecko's eyes.
Lantos says that he, Simecko, and Stevens wanted to share their story because "it's a much-needed story in our troubled times."
