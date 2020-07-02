20 Baby Girl Names That Are Perfect for Little Ladies Born in the Summer

iStock
There are a lot of things that are challenging about being pregnant at the end of the summer. Being overheated is hard enough while carrying a baby but add in the summer sun and it's too much to handle sometimes. But, it's not all bad!
Having a baby in the summer means warm walks in the evening with a baby soundly sleeping in the stroller and there are so many name choices that can be inspired by the season, too. If finding a baby girl name perfect for a little girl born in the summer is something a parent is searching for, here are 20 baby girl names to pick from.
-
Peony1
Flower names really lend well to names that are inspired by summer because we can't have those gorgeous flowers if we didn't have the sun. Peony's are the pop of color we see in gardens right at the start of summertime and the name is just as eye-catching.
-
August2
August is a sweet gender-neutral name and it's a great choice for a girl. It's not super common like some other months for names, which is why this one stands out a little more. And, arguably, August is the most summery summer month of them all.
-
-
Aurora3
We know the name Aurora from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, but the name is rooted in Roman history. Aurora is the goddess of sunrise which is the most perfect meaning for parents looking for a summer sounding name for their little girl.
-
June4
Another month name for a little girl, this one is more obvious than the other one on our list. June is a classic name that's been given to little girls since the 1920s and it continues to be a popular choice today. The name "is derived from the Latin Juno, the Roman mythological goddess of marriage and queen of the gods," according to Baby Name Wizard.
-
-
Summer5
This is admittedly an obvious choice for a name for a little girl inspired by summer, but it can't be overlooked. The name strikes that perfect balance between unique but approachable, as it is a classic name. It also really has a happy connotation to it, which is always nice for a little girl who is a ray of sunshine.
-
Daisy6
One of the most recognizable flowers with its beautiful white petals and yellow centers, this is a baby girl name that comes with an old-school feel while still being totally current to today. The name hit its peak popularity in 2005 and has since dropped of, leaving room for this classic name to stand out.
-
-
Isla7
The name Isla is inspired by the word island which has total summer vibes to it. The summer destination vacation place, Isla gives vibes of memories filled with happiness. According to Baby Name Wizard, it's inspired by an island in Scotland.
-
Helen8
If finding a more common and less "out there" name is more the vibe parents are going for, Helen fits that bill and it's inspired by summer. The name won't turn any heads or make any best named list, but with it's meaning of "light" it's total summer vibes.
-
-
Bluebell9
OK, Bluebell has an adorable country appeal to it and we can totally hear several love songs sung about a little girl with the name. It's tied to summer thanks to the Bluebell flowers that bloom the brightest in the summer, and has a ton of adorable nickname potential
-
Idalia10
A sweet Italian name, Idalia translates to "behold the sun," it's a great option for parents who are looking for something with that sweet vibe to it. It's an unusual name which means it's not going to be on any top 100 baby name list, which is amazing if that's something parents want to avoid.
-
-
Rae11
If new parents are on the look for a shorter girl's name, Rae is a beautiful option. It doesn't need to be a nickname for anything, it stands all on its own and has complete summer vibes with it. Think of it as named after the rays of sunshine and it may be the most perfect summer name.
-
Meadow12
Imagine fields and meadows of the most beautiful flowers and that's the vision we get when we think about the baby girl name, Meadow. It's all about those beautiful smells that remind us that flowers are everything and bloom their brightest in the summer sun.
-
-
Sunny13
For anyone asked what summer means, the season can't be described without talking about the sun. It's what makes this season the best – the days spent outside with our loved ones in the sun. Having a little girl named Sunny will bring those happiest days into the every day.
-
Oceana14
When we think about summer, we immediately remember the days spent at the beach by the ocean. The name Oceana is obviously influenced by the beautiful bed of water and it's a great name choice for parents who want something unique and undeniably summer themed.
-
-
Soleil15
As the French word for sun, Soleil is the most Summer girl name we've ever heard. The bonus points for this name are that it's unique and has never been on a top 100 baby name list so there won't be any mix-ups at school and it will be one everyone else remembers.
-
Pearl16
There is something about a classic baby name that gives it that little extra pizzazz and that's why Pearl is such a great option. The name itself is inspired by the milky white gem that's found inside certain oysters. Another throwback to the waters and sea, which remind everyone of the summer beach visits.
-
-
Skye17
The summer sky is incredibly breathtaking and that's where the inspiration comes for this baby girl name. There is nothing more beautiful than the summer sky at night when it's full of pinks, blues, and subtle oranges. Adding the letter "e" to the end of it gives it that extra flare of cute.
-
Birdie18
There is something extra sugary sweet about a girl's name that ends in that "ie" combination. The name Birdie adds to that cuteness because we can envision a little girl with adorable pigtails playing outside and being a joy to all the animals, like Snow White or Sleeping Beauty. The name is a sweet nod to summertime and all the birds that sing.
-
-
Tallulah19
This is just a delightful sounding name and it's pretty close to impossible to not smile while saying it. The name means "jumping water" according to Baby Name Wizard so it plays perfectly in the summer baby girl name zone for parents who want that touch.
-
Genevieve20
The sweetest sounding name Genevieve is a nod to summer with its meaning that translates to “white wave." There are a few different ways to pronounce the name but whether it's Jen-eh-veeve or Jean-ve-ev, it's got that elegant sound to it that is hard to beat.