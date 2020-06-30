Dad Won't Let Mom Dress First Baby in Hand-Me-Downs She Loves Because They're 'Used'

Happy about the epic score, when the box arrived she was really excited to go through all the stuff with her husband.

As it is their first child, she was pretty pumped to go through the clothes. However it wasn't long before the dad-to-be put a damper on the situation.



"I think I showed him maybe two pieces of clothing and I could already tell he was unhappy," she wrote.

"He said we'd just donate all this stuff to goodwill because he wanted to buy all new clothes for our baby to which I said ofc we will still buy new clothes but it's nice to have a good amount of clothes, especially since they go through clothes like crazy, or so I've heard anyway. He just said no, that his child won't wear hand me downs so I stopped showing him clothes and started packing up the box."

