Pharmacy Clerk Refuses To Sell Woman a Pregnancy Test Because It's Not an 'Essential Item'

When the anonymous woman arrived at the pharmacy, she noticed there was a sign on the door saying only two customers were allowed inside at a time.

That wasn't surprising given current social distancing rules, so she patiently waited her turn outside.

But according to her post on the Mumsnet forum, things started off badly when the pharmacy assistant came to the door.

"You have to wait outside you know, you can't just barge in!" she told her.