Pregnant Mom Is Heartbroken Husband Moved to Guest Room So He Can Sleep ‘Comfortably’

"I feel for you," wrote one commenter. "My husband had to make the same decision recently because I too am pregnant and interrupting his sleep with my noises, size, fidgeting, and getting up to pee every hour. It was really hard for me to sleep without him at first because we just never do that unless something's wrong or one of us is out of town, both of which are rare." She went on to advise that the OP ask her husband to sleep with her on weekend nights and offer more physical touch and time together when they're not snoozing. "I realized that, sadness aside, holy crap the bed is actually way more comfortable when I have it to myself," the commenter noted.



Another commenter suggested that the OP's shifting hormones might be playing a role in her sadness. "It seems to me that he genuinely just wants to get better sleep and is having trouble while you’re pregnant," they wrote. "I’m sure if you talk to him, he’ll be understanding, and maybe you can work something out. One night together, one night away, together for weekdays and away on weekends or vice-versa. Just remember that it's nothing personal, and he just wants some better sleep. It might help to sleep with an item of his clothing or something else soft that smells like him."