The 16 Strangest Baby Names of All Time

iStock Trying to pick a baby name is not an easy thing to do. There are so many ways it can go wrong if we choose a name that isn't quite right. We have to take things like how it's spelled and pronounced and how it will play with the initials into account. We have to worry about how it can be used as a negative nickname and if in a few years somehow the name will become tainted (like anyone who named their daughter Siri before she became a thing).





Some parents take those points into consideration and others don't care. Not even a little bit. Instead, some parents do things to the beat of their own drum -- including choosing a baby name. We've heard some strange baby name choices from celebrities in the past, but regular people make weird decisions too.

Here are 16 of the strangest baby names that we've heard in a really long time. And, yes, all of them are real.

