Woman's Sister Is Furious She Won't Be Her Surrogate After Carrying for 3 Friends Already

The OP noted that she's been a surrogate for three friends and their partners and started her own family along the way.

"Surrogacy is something I found very fulfilling," she shared. "Two of them were for same sex couples, and the other was just for a friend who wanted to embrace parenthood on her own. In every pregnancy I've had, I've asked for just hospital visits covered and maybe some odd cravings delivered to me at 3 a.m.

"All my friends have gone above and beyond helping me through all my pregnancies, and I've been involved in their new lives and the children I've given birth to since day one. I will admit it's hard at times to let go of them since they have been with me for 9 months, but seeing their parents ecstatic just makes it all go away."