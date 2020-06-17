Dad Visits Mistress as Wife Gives Birth to Preemie & Uses NICU Visits as a Cover To Go See Her

Two days later, the mom was in the NICU and couldn't even get ahold of her husband.

And he wasn't just letting her down -- he was letting down their kids, too. On Sunday morning she checked their baby monitor at home and saw that their 18-month-old was alone and crying for hours -- with no dad in sight.

"He slept in and left her for three hours in her crib waiting," she explained. "I had to call the neighbors to go wake him up."

What's more, his timeline of events for the night before didn't add up. He said he left the hospital about 12:30 a.m. but for some reason didn't go home until 3. Where the heck was he?

"So I asked to be released home early from the hospital so I could care for my kids at home," the mom wrote.