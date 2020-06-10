MIL Blasts Mom in Premature Labor for Not 'Waiting' for Her Before Going to the Hospital

Her MIL didn't show up at her house until 10 that night.

Grandma arrived two hours after the mom originally called her and for some reason was fuming that the mom didn't wait for her to get there to go to the hospital.

"I've now had a massive amount of texts from MIL saying how she can't believe I didn't wait," the mom wrote. "'I'm out of order! How dare I let that child look after her grandchildren! I'm a disgrace it's not that bad if baby was to be born! I'm over reacting! Etc etc etc.'"

In the mom's defense, her BIL's girlfriend is a 25-year-old nursing student -- not a child, "so they were perfectly safe."

The mom has yet to give birth, but she's absolutely ticked that her MIL took her sweet time getting to her and then chose to lay blame on her for not waiting around.

"When I got to the hospital I was 4 cm dilated, they managed to stop the contractions eventually but I'm still 5 cm dilated and I've got to stay in until it's safe to deliver the baby," she continued. "They hope to get me to 34 weeks, but there is only so much they can do."

"Am I being unreasonable to be mad at MIL?" she asked.