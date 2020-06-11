20 Baby Girl Names Worth Reconsidering

iStock
Baby girl names come and go. They are definitely like the flavor of the week, but more like the flavor of the year. It’s often easy to know what decade a girl was born in, simply from her name. There are a few that are timeless and they might trip you up, but for the most part, names are trends and everyone wants to be trendy. Spoiler alert: when everyone uses that same unique name, they're not so special anymore.
While unique and whimsical names are awesome, parents want to watch out for going too extreme, lest the baby who receives the name suffers for their parents’ individuality. There’s a girl named Velveeta out there who had a hell of a hard time in middle school and a woman named Asuzenna who was called Influenza at both her college graduation and wedding. True story. So for parents who want their daughter to have a name that's not everywhere already but still special in their own right, here are some girls’ names worth reconsidering.
Izabella1
Izabella is a girl's name that's obviously a variation of Isabelle — which is a variation of the timeless Elizabeth, meaning "devoted to God" in Hebrew. It's timeless and just as beautiful today as it was at its peak. How fitting as "bella" means beautiful in both Spanish and Italian. Izabella's go by the nickname Bella and Izzy and we think the addition of the "z" makes it rather unique.
Gabriella2
Gabriella is a Hebrew girl's name that means "devoted to God". The name is more feminine-sounding than the traditional Gabrielle, yet still comes with all the fun nicknames. Girls named Gabriella can go by the nicknames Ella or Gabby.
Odette3
Odette is a French girl's name meaning "wealth". The name comes with a certain amount of vintage hipster flair, yet we love that not every little girl on the playground will be turning their heads when they hear "Odette!" Common nicknames for Odette are Odie and Ette.
Ophelia4
Ophelia is a Greek girl's name meaning "helper." It's lyrical, beautiful and has a certain airiness to the name that parents-to-be may love. Ophelia's are independent, intelligent and open to new people, experiences and places. Common nicknames for Ophelia are Fifi, O and Effie.
Sepharina5
Sepharina is a Spanish girl's name meaning "west wind." Sepharinas are fiery, exotic and feminine. They are audacious, bold and mysteriously beautiful. It's easy to get swept up in her smile and fall under her charm.
Harper6
Harper is originally an English surname meaning "someone who plays the harp." Harpers are musical, free-spirited justice seekers. A common nickname for Harper is Harps.
Wilhelmina7
Wilhelmina is a German girl's name meaning "resolute protection". Wilhelminas are strong-minded, stubborn and uncommonly beautiful. They are protectors of those they love. The common nickname for Wilhelmina is Willa.
Deborah8
Deborah is a Hebrew girl's name meaning "bee." Deborahs are hardworking, loyal, intelligent and optimistic. Deborahs wear their hearts on their sleeves and are very passionate about the people and things they love. Common nicknames for Deborah are Debi and Debs.
Genevieve9
Genevieve is a French girl's name meaning "tribe woman". Genevieves are rational, courageous and pious. They're also very fashionable and worldly. Common nicknames for Genevieve are Gemma, Gigi, Vivi and Vieve.
Lucia10
Lucia is a Spanish and Italian girl's name meaning "light". It was traditionally given to baby girls born as daylight was breaking. If Lucy is way too popular for parents-to-be, Lucia is a great option since common nicknames for Lucia are Lucy, Lulu and Luli.
Evangeline11
Evangeline and Evangelina are Greek girl's name meaning "bearer of good news," so the name definitely comes with some heavenly/angelic connotations. Common nicknames for Evangeline are Ev, Vangi and Lina.
Stella12
Stella is a Latin and Italian girl's name meaning "star" which it shares with other names like Esther and Estella, but Stella just sounds more fun. Common nicknames for Stella are Star, Stellie and Ella.
Graziella13
Graziella is a Spanish and Italian girl's name meaning "grace." We love that it's still pretty unique (aka not on the top of the baby names lists) and a really full, bold, beautiful name. Common nicknames for Graziella are Grazia, Gracie and Gracia.
Linnea14
Linnea is a Scandinavian girl's name meaning "lime tree" and we can pretty much guarantee no other little girl on the playground is going to come running to this moniker. Common nicknames for Linnea are Nea, Nay-Nay and Linny.
Persephone15
Persephone is a Greek girl's name meaning "to destroy." In Greek mythology, Persephone is the goddess of vegetation (aka Spring) and also the Queen of the Underworld. If that's not a powerful historical connection, we don't know what is. Common nicknames for Persephone are Sephy, Poppy, Peppa and Pippa.
Laura16
Yes, everyone knows an older Laura, but how many young kids named Laura do we see nowadays? Laura is a Latin girl's name meaning "bay laurel". It's a timeless name that's due for a comeback. Common nicknames for Laura are Laurie, Lala and Lollie.
Lennon17
Lennon is an Irish girl's name meaning, "dear one." Major Beatles fans may also adore the names connection ot John Lennon. Common nicknames for Lennon are Lennie, Lele and Lemon.
Clementine18
Clementine is a Latin girl's name meaning, "merciful." The moniker is a little bit country, a little bit hipster and a whole lot loveable. Common nicknames for Clementine are Clemie, Tiny and Lemmie.
Talullah19
Talullah is an Irish girl's name meaning, "lady of abundance." Besides the awesome meaning, we love how the name just rolls off the tongue and isn't super popular. Common nicknames for Tallulah are Tally, Lulu and Lula.
Daisy20
Daisy is an English girl's name meaning "day's eye". Yes, flower names are popular, but Daisy isn't as prevelant as the Roses and Violets of the world — and is there a sweeter flower than the daisy? Daisy is also a common nickname for Marguerite. (Who knew?)