17 Vintage Girl Names No One Else is Using Yet

Image: iStock



iStock

There's a lot of pressure in finding the right name for a new baby in the world. Everyone has an opinion and too often, people are freely sharing that with the parents-to-be — even when they're not asked. It's hard to find a name that everyone loves – but that's not the point in finding a name. Choose something that the parents love, that has some sort of meaning, and the name choice will never be wrong.

For parents who love to look to history for inspiration, there are so many vintage girl names that were popular 100-plus years ago. Many of them are not often used now, and that's precisely what makes these classic names as lovely as they are.

If finding a name with a vintage feel to it is on the must-have list for a baby name, we've rounded up 18 vintage girl names that no one else is using anymore.