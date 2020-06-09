17 Vintage Girl Names No One Else is Using Yet

iStock
There's a lot of pressure in finding the right name for a new baby in the world. Everyone has an opinion and too often, people are freely sharing that with the parents-to-be — even when they're not asked. It's hard to find a name that everyone loves – but that's not the point in finding a name. Choose something that the parents love, that has some sort of meaning, and the name choice will never be wrong.
For parents who love to look to history for inspiration, there are so many vintage girl names that were popular 100-plus years ago. Many of them are not often used now, and that's precisely what makes these classic names as lovely as they are.
If finding a name with a vintage feel to it is on the must-have list for a baby name, we've rounded up 18 vintage girl names that no one else is using anymore.
Minnie1
Yes, most of us think of the mouse when we hear this name, but why does that stop us from using it? It used to be super popular back in the 1900s and that's likely why the famous mouse was given the name. We've seen a huge decline since, but it's time to bring it back, so why not?
Ida2
There is something extra cute about girl's names that are short as well. Typically, the cutest ones have two vowels and one consonant, and that's why Ida is ideal. The name is rooted in vintage history and we haven't seen it back on a popular list in quite some time.
Florence3
When we hear this name we totally think of grandmas and great-aunts. It's a name that we don't hear new babies being named anymore, but that doesn't mean we have to completely ignore it. This one isn't being used much anymore which is exactly why it's as perfect as it is for today.
Mabel4
There is something so retro sweet about this name that we just love. It's not a name we hear pretty much ever anymore, but it used to be really popular. The name was most popular in the 1880s and it's nearly fallen off the baby name radar. However, 2020 or 2021 sounds like a great year to bring it back.
Maude5
The baby girl name Maude is related to the name Matilda and means "powerful in battle" according to Baby Name Wizard. It is another vintage name that was really popular back in the early 1900s, but today we mostly remember the name from The Simpsons' character, Ned Flanders's wife, Maude.
Pearl6
If finding a vintage name that has a classic never-ending sound to it, Pearl is a great option. The name is derived from the gem and pearls itself are often associated with classic beauty and timeless jewelry. Gifting a little girl with the name will bring along with it the same gorgeous affiliations.
Edith7
There really is something charming about girl's names that sound like they could be their great grandmothers. Edith is one of those choices that is super classic, but we don't get to hear too many little girls given the name now. It's a great option and we'd love to hear it more.
Hattie8
When we think vintage names, we seem to forget the softer sounding baby names like Hattie. This name has fallen completely out of our minds, but it's got that tie back to the vintage old-school days. The name is a great choice for a family who doesn't mind the nickname sound to it and the sweet ending of "ie."
Fannie9
Another name with that sweet-sounding end, Fannie isn't ever used anymore and likely because it has a connotation of being a playful name for a certain body part. We think that needs to go and so does our fear of using the name these days. It was really popular back in the 1900s, and it's time to bring it back.
Effie10
This name would be considered unique today, but it wasn't always the case in the United States. It was placed in the top 100 baby names list, according to Social Service Administration, back in the 1800s, sitting comfortably at spot #63, and we've not really heard it around since.
Lottie11
Lottie is a pet name, or nickname used typically for Charlotte, according to Baby Name Wizard, but it doesn't always have to be. Back in the 1880s this name alone made it to the top 100 list of top given names that year for little girls. While we haven't seen it around too much since, it's a great option for a family who likes that pet name sound.
Viola12
The name is inspired by the Latin word for Violet, this is a great twist on that baby name we hear more often. The name was really popular back nearly 100 years ago which means it's perfectly rooted in that classic vintage realm, and really should come back for it's time to shine.
Willie13
Yes, we usually hear this name for boys, but it actually used to be a popular name for little girls, way back in the 1900s. The name is typically a nickname for William, but when just used as Willie, it's a sweet and vintage name for a little girl. We'd really love to see this one come back because it's a great neutral name.
Lulu14
The baby name Lulu peaked in popularity in the 1880s, but was still really popular in the early 1900s as well. Now, we rarely ever see the name and it's certainly not on any top 100 baby name list. It's a great option for parents looking for a sweet sounding short baby girl name, and this one hits all the criteria for that.
Mildred15
Hear us out – we know this name comes with an old lady connotation, which is exactly why we need to stop writing this name off completely. The name was really popular in the 1900s and was in the top 100 lists, but now it's pretty much fallen off our radar.
Matilda16
We're sure so many of us remember the 1996 film by the same name. Matilda in the movie was such an awesome character and she's a great enough reason to consider giving a baby girl the name Matilda. It was really popular back in the 1900s as well, and it's time we hear this name more often.
Ora17
Another short and sweet name that follows the two vowels one consonant theme, Ora is a perfect choice. The name was most popular back in the 1880s and was in the top 100 list according to Social Service Administration. Now, we rarely hear it, but it's time for it to come back.