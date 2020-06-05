20 Vintage Boy Names That Are Perfect for Middle Names

Image: iStock/Melpomenem



iStock/Melpomenem The word vintage might bring to mind doilies and tea sets from Grandma, but technically vintage is anything older than 20 years. That means, technically...the '90s are vintage. What! We know, we know. It's pretty impossible to believe, but everything that was cool in the '90s is basically completely foreign to ours kids. Luckily, when it comes to trends, what goes around, comes around -- and that goes for baby names too. Parents who are looking for a boys' middle name might even want to consider a vintage (ahem, 90s) name for their little guy because most '90s boys names are clean, classic, and don't sound too stuffy. There's no chance that these names will sound outdated.

Sometimes middle names are even harder to find than first names. That's why we think that really any vintage name — yes, even one from the 80s and 90s — would make a great pairing with any first name one could match with it. We decided to make things easy and have compiled a list of the top boys' vintage picks that will make a great middle name. Take a look at our lists and see if any of these names make the list!