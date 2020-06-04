I Had To Explain To My Kids That I Was Pregnant & My Husband Was Dead -- All on the Same Day

Erin Kimble
I had known Kyle since I was about 7 or 8 years old. He was my oldest friend and my only friend from before I was molested in middle school. Our fathers and stepmothers were, and still are, best friends. We used to have family cookouts when we were little and go to the water parks on the weekends when we were with our dads. Then I moved out of state from Florida to Pennsylvania after experiencing trauma. Not too long after, I moved back to Florida and into my dad’s house. Kyle and I started dating.
We were 15 and thought we were so in love.
My marriage eventually ended, and over time Kyle and I started talking on social media and through text messages.
They were unsure if the pregnancy was viable and said to come back in a week.
We went back in a week for another ultrasound and, sure enough, there was a heartbeat and we got the go-ahead that the pregnancy was viable. The first thing we did was find a new OBGYN closer to home since I was due in the winter and did not want to travel 45 minutes after having had a baby in the car. We also decided not to tell the kids until we were further along. We told our parents who had mixed emotions. Then we just went on living our life.
Then, in June 2018, Kyle’s mom asked him to come home to dog sit so she could go to a high school reunion.
Everything from there became a whirlwind of unknowns.
I was in my early 30s not knowing really anyone who died except my grandparents and now I was expected to plan for a future without my deceased husband. I also now had the task of telling my children that my husband passed away. I had to explain to them I was also having Kyle's baby on my own. My family, Kyle's stepmother, my church family, and the women from the Pregnancy Center that walked through my pain with me were truly a lifesaving blessing. I do not know if I would have gotten through this without my children, including the one I was carrying.
I knew I had to get up every day, eat, bathe, work, etc. because I needed to function for my babies.
Fast forward to December 2018. It was the first Christmas since my husband passed away.
I was carrying the baby of someone who was no longer alive and it would hit me like a ton of bricks.
My mom and I walked the Labor and Delivery halls many times laughing and talking about Kyle.
Sometimes the thought of Kyle being gone takes my breath away and I am surrounded by earth-shattering silence.
I named our baby Kyrin, meaning Kyle and Erin, to honor my husband.
No matter what, I will be here for as long as I can to love Kyrin and her siblings.
