I Had To Explain To My Kids That I Was Pregnant & My Husband Was Dead -- All on the Same Day

I was fortunate that we had agreed on the name Kyrin no matter the baby gender, so it was one thing I was able to do WITH Kyle. Fast forward to the present time, Kyrin will be 17 months next week, Dylan will be 8, and Madi will be 17 this summer. We are a great family unit and closer because of the heartaches we experienced. I would not wish the loss of a significant other on anyone and especially during pregnancy.



However, I did learn a lesson from losing Kyle and that is tomorrow isn't promised to us, and you do not know when it will be the last time you talk to someone you love. So, always do your best to not take any day for granted and always say I love you as often as possible. I will always miss Kyle and mourn the loss of my daughter's father that she will never hear or see in person. But, I now know how strong I am and how resilient I am. I know that I can walk the hard path and come out strong in my faith and a role model for my children.