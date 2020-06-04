C-Section Mom Learns She Didn't 'Actually' Give Birth, According to Her 'Friends'



iStock

Even in 2020 there are people who ignorantly believe that women who have c-sections aren't "real" mothers. Despite hours of labor, or induction, or weeks of healing, unless a baby makes its way through the birth canal it's not considering an actual birth.

Of cource, we know these people exist but never really think we'll encounter them. Unfortunately one c-section mama did and it was in her own group of "friends."