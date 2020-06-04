18 Vintage Boy Names No One Else is Using Yet

Image: iStock



iStock Trying to choose a baby name isn't an easy decision. It's what people will call them for their whole life, all the way through adulthood. It's how people will recall memories of the person, and it's one of the very first major decisions parents will have to make.





If choosing a name that has historical meaning is important to the parents-to-be, there are a lot of vintage names that could be a great option. For little boys, choosing a so-called retro name will come with some weight behind it, they're memorable and strong-standing — and those are great qualities to look for in a baby name.

Unfortunately — or fortunately — vintage names are so trendy right now, so if looking for a less common name is a goal, it may make it challenging to look back to the past. Luckily, we sifted through some of the baby names that used to be most popular back in the 1880s and found the ones that still haven't hit the top baby name charts. These are perfect options if a parent is on the hunt for a vintage boy name that no one else is using right now.