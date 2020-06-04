18 Vintage Boy Names No One Else is Using Yet

iStock
Trying to choose a baby name isn't an easy decision. It's what people will call them for their whole life, all the way through adulthood. It's how people will recall memories of the person, and it's one of the very first major decisions parents will have to make.
If choosing a name that has historical meaning is important to the parents-to-be, there are a lot of vintage names that could be a great option. For little boys, choosing a so-called retro name will come with some weight behind it, they're memorable and strong-standing — and those are great qualities to look for in a baby name.
Unfortunately — or fortunately — vintage names are so trendy right now, so if looking for a less common name is a goal, it may make it challenging to look back to the past. Luckily, we sifted through some of the baby names that used to be most popular back in the 1880s and found the ones that still haven't hit the top baby name charts. These are perfect options if a parent is on the hunt for a vintage boy name that no one else is using right now.
-
Ernest1
The baby name Ernest is perfect for a happy little boy who is always pleasant to be around. The name was super popular back in the 1800s and while its been dropped off the popular lists for a long time now, we're guessing it's going to make a comeback. How can anyone overlook the opportunity to call him Ernie?
-
Alfred2
When we hear this name we likely go straight to Batman and Alfred, is his at-home butler, who is always there to look after the superhero. The name just means helper in our eyes, and that's pretty much what the baby name means, too. "Wise counsel" is a good meaning for a name.
-
-
Amos3
The baby boy name Amos was very popular back in the 1800s and landed on spot 121 of the most popular baby lists of the year, according to the Social Security Administration. The name has made a small comeback in recent years, but no one else is really using it now, so it's perfect.
-
Elmer4
Elmer, yes like the school glue, is a perfectly gorgeous baby boy's name that we too often overlook as an option. The name was really popular way back in the day which is why it still has that vintage feel to it. The name means "noble" and "famous", and what's better than that?
-
-
Herman5
This name isn't one that we ever hear anymore, but it was one of the most popular names back in the 1880s, which is why it's a vintage fit. We predict it's going to make a comeback because it's a strong sounding name, and pair that with the meaning, "soldier", and it's a moniker for a little fighter.
-
Claude6
If a parent is in search of a vintage name that has some international feel to it, Claude is a great option. It's got that hip French vibe to it, and while it used to be one of the really popular names back in the 1800s, these days, it comes with a wonderful old-school feel to it.
-
-
Eugene7
The baby boy name Eugene, meaning "noble", was super popular back in the 1920s with it hitting the 54th spot on the year's most popular baby boy's list back then, according to the Social Security Administration. These days, its popularity is nearly non-existent.
-
Chester8
Chester is one of those vintage names that just sounds happy when it is said out loud. The name was most popular in the 1910s, but its popularity dates all the way back to the 1800s. The name, which means "camp of the legions," is definitely due for a comeback
-
-
August9
We've had baby names that are inspired from all parts of our world. We've seen baby girl names inspired by seasons (like June and even January), but August is all for the boys. While the name now isn't popular at all and rarely anyone uses it, it dates all the way back to 1800s when it was in the top 100 baby names.
-
Horace10
The name is of Latin origin and is derived from the word that means "hour, time, or period". It's not one that we ever hear these days making it highly likely that one's little Horace will be the only one on the playground. The name has that perfect vintage feel to it and it's adorable to boot.
-
-
Marion11
The name Marion is often more associated for girls, but there is a large historical track record of the name being for little boys. Back when our grandparent's grandparents were alive, Marion was a popular baby boy name choice. And it's a great one for today.
-
Rufus12
If watching Gossip Girl was something that was looked forward to after school, perhaps Rufus is already on the radar. If not, it's one of those vintage names that is going to make a comeback simply because it's adorable and would be a shame if it disappeared. It'd be an especially perfect name for a red-head, since that's literally what it means, "red-headed".
-
-
Emil13
If finding a shorter name is on the list of wishes for a baby boy choice, Emil fits that one. It is a lost vintage name that is derived from the German word that means "work." It was most popular in the 1880s according to Baby Name Wizard.
-
Percy14
The most recent use of this name is likely when the books and movies starring Percy Jackson was released and that's a great enough reason to use the inspiration for a little boy coming into the world. The name Percy was really popular back in they day and has a certain European flair to it.
-
-
Alonzo15
Alonzo is an interesting vintage name because this one was super popular back in the olden days and unlike several other names on the list, this name didn't disappear completely. The name was popular most in the early 1800s and while it did drop, it's been on a slow rise again since 2012.
-
Mack16
Mack is an adorable name for a little boy that doesn’t have to be a nickname, but the child's full name. It's a vintage name because its popularity peeked in 1890, according to Baby Name Wizard. The name took a popularity drop in the 1930s, but it's slowly climbing back up.
-
-
Roscoe17
The baby boy name Roscoe is a traditional last name from England, but surprisingly, it’s a vintage first name as well. We love it because it has that old school vibe to it, but since it's fallen from popularity since the 1980s it's now an awesome time to name a baby this. They probably won't be confused with other students with the same name and have one of the coolest names around.
-
Jasper18
Way back in the 1880s, Jasper was a baby boy name that was number 166 on the most popular names list, according to the Social Security Administration. These days, it's nearly completely forgotten, so if finding that vintage name that's the best of both worlds – unique but rooted in history – is a key factor for parents-to-be, this name is a goldmine.