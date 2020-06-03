Trans Dad Shares Intimate Home Birth Photos To Shatter Stigma Around ‘Dad Deliveries’

When it came time for Tig to arrive, Yuval surrounded himself with a loving and supportive birth team.

That included his husband, Matan, two midwives, one doula, and his birth photographer, Tara Leach, who captured the stunning photos.



Though the couple's older two children, Lyrie and Aria, were welcome to attend the birth, both slept soundly upstairs through the early morning hours.

Then, at 5:55 a.m., Baby Tig made his grand entrance -- weighing in at 8 lbs., 3oz.

