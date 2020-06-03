Trans Dad Shares Intimate Home Birth Photos To Shatter Stigma Around ‘Dad Deliveries’

Yuval Topper-Erez has always loved birth photography. So much so, that while preparing to give birth at home in Hebden Bridge, England, last year, Yuval finally took the plunge and arranged for it to be photographed. The photos of Baby Tig's birth were beautiful and moving, but it took Yuval over a year to actually share the images online. Not because they felt too intimate, but because as a trans dad, Yuval understands all too well the judgments placed on gestational fathers. Now, more than a year later, the photos are going viral -- and drawing an incredible outpouring of love from all over the world.
-
Baby Tig arrived on May 8, 2019, after a long and difficult pregnancy.
-
When it came time for Tig to arrive, Yuval surrounded himself with a loving and supportive birth team.
-
-
The photos taken by Leach capture every step of Yuval's journey through labor and delivery.
-
Originally, Yuval says he didn't plan on sharing the images publicly at all.
-
-
And so, just after Tig's first birthday, Yuval shared the photos on Facebook and made them public to more than just friends and family.
-
To date, the photos have been shared more than 231K times. (And no, Yuval can't quite believe it.)
-
-
So far, it sure looks like he's accomplishing his mission.
"This is AMAZING," one person commented. "Thank you so much for showing representation in such a vulnerable time. It matters more than you might know."
"That was powerful," wrote someone else.
-
Comments like these are precisely what Yuval was hoping for.
-
-
Today, Yuval says Tig is a happy, bouncing 1-year-old, who's constantly on the move.
