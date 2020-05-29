FIL Insists Son Be in the Delivery Room To 'Protect His Rights' Even Though Wife Prefers Her Mom

The FIL explained on Reddit that his son and DIL were expecting their first child, and he and his wife are beyond excited.

But things turned sour for the grandpa-to-be when he learned something about their birth plan.

"This weekend my son was helping me with some yard work (6 ft apart) and we started talking about the delivery," he wrote. "I asked if he was nervous, and he said 'I am nervous for her, but kind of relieved I'll be in the waiting room.' I was dumbfounded and he said that when he and his wife discussed it, she expressed that she would 'highly prefer' having just her mother in the room, but that she 'of course' wouldn't stop him if he felt strongly about being there instead, since due to the virus she can only have one person in the room with her. He insisted he was 'indifferent' about witnessing the birth and wanted to respect his wife's preference."