MIL & Husband Gang Up To Force Clingy Grandma's Way into the Delivery Room

Suffice it to say, the OP does not want her MIL around while she's in labor.

Not surprisingly, her husband doesn't agree. "I honestly don't want her in the delivery room when I give birth but my husband is adamant on her being there," she wrote. "I feel so selfish but I want my husband's support and I don't feel as though I'll have it with him constantly tending to her."

She's tried talking to her partner about it, but he doesn't see things her way. "He told me I was being ridiculous and selfish, and that I need to get used to her being around a lot," she says.

OP believes her MIL will only make her delivery feel "so stressful," but her friends have advised her to let her MIL be there and ignore her "and my husband is obviously refusing to let me ban her from coming."

"AITA for not wanting her there?" she asked the forum.