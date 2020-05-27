MIL Makes Fun of New Mom Who Had a C-Section for Taking 'the Easy Way Out' & It Gets Ugly

"I had an emergency C-section with my second," one commenter noted. "My placenta had separated from the wall of my uterus, and it literally saved mine and my daughters life. My OB said my uterus was full of blood, and I know I was soaked with blood to my feet. All in all, I lost a quart and a half before the surgery was done. You MIL can go kick rocks."

Another shared: "I can't stand that argument! I was in labor for 36 hours and spiked a fever so had to have an emergency C-section. During which my epidural wore off and I felt them stitch me back together while puking through it. My son ended up have an infection and stayed in the hospital for a week after birth for antibiotics. There is NOTHING easy about a C-section. Screw her for saying and believing so."

One admitted that she previously thought C-sections were the easy way out, but then she had one herself. "I realized the full gravity of recovering from major abdominal surgery," the Redditor wrote.