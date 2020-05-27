Mom Learns 'Random' Baby Name Her Husband Fell In Love With Is Actually Inspired By His Ex

After putting her foot down and vetoing the name, the mom said her husband tried to convince her it wasn't a "big deal."

She has three main reasons for putting the kibosh on the name:

"1.) He lied to me about where the name came from

2.) I don’t want to look at my daughter every day and remember that she’s named after my husbands ex-girlfriend

3.) It makes me feel like he still loves her... as far as I know, they’re not in contact and haven’t been since they broke up."



He then told her that she was "acting like a child" by having such a big overreaction and that she can't change the names being on 5 weeks away from birth.



"I feel hurt and betrayed," she wrote.