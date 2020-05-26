Husband Says His Pregnant Wife Refuses To Stop Drinking & He Doesn't Know What To Do

Lippylooloo wrote, "You could look up fetal alcohol syndrome and share your concern with her, but in my experience, trying to force someone who is struggling with addiction issues, particularly when they don’t self identify, doesn’t work. Keeping an alcohol diary is a good first step to breaking through the denial. Often people will be fooling themselves about how much they drink/use. Then maybe talking therapy to look at why she’s drinking. I would hazard a guess at some past trauma. Good luck."

Prudencez wrote, "I’m sorry you’re going through this. You can talk to her but I think you’ve already tried it. I don’t know how mich divorce will help apart from getting you completely out of the situation. Might I suggest supporting her? Insane, it may sound, but it’s pretty clear she’s an alcoholic and is going through a lot of issues. Pregnancy does a weird number on a woman. I do not mean support her drinking, I mean just supporting her. Tell her you’re there for her. You’re there for the both of you and you will take care of everything. You cannot understand what she’s going through but you would try to make it easy for her, if she wants to keep the baby. Also, see if she can go to therapy for her alcoholism. It’s such a difficult thing you’re going through, but it’s also difficult for her. She’s clearly not in the right state of mind."