MIL Loses It After Learning Mom Had To Have a Hysterectomy, Depriving Her of More 'Real' Grandkids

This whole mess started when the Original Poster (OP) and her husband had his mom over for a visit.

A she explained in a post on Am I The A--hole, her MIL was visiting and happened to see a stack of books about fostering that the OP picked up at the library before the global health crisis.

"Oh, you’re becoming foster parents?" her MIL asked her with a "definite frown in her tone."

"Just researching," the OP's husband told her.

"I’d hoped you'd have another baby, a real child," she said.

This got the OP's hackles up. "Several of my siblings became foster parents in the past few years" she wrote online, and she knows all too well that foster kids ARE real kids.

"I admit, I got a bit snippy and said that the state wouldn't go through the trouble of certifying us to be foster parents only to give us cardboard cutouts, they'd let us foster real children," she recalled.