'Superstitious' MIL Tries To Get Mom's C-Section Date Changed Behind Her Back

Sometimes it's mom who gets rattled by a change in the birth plan, but this time grandma was the one with an issue.

Mom can confidently say that in hindsight the decision to invite her mother-in-law to her doctor's appointment was a huge lapse of judgement because, unfortunately, her MIL was there when she was told the news.

Her mother-in-law was horrified -- not about the surgery itself, but because of the date. She "said that 13 is a terribly unlucky number for her family and stated that my partner will not be pleased with the news."

But that really didn't seem likely because he never mentioned anything about the number 13 being unlucky before -- ever.