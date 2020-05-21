I Adopted a 'Perfect' Micro-Preemie & Was By His Side As He Died 8 Days Later

Julie
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
Our adoption journey has been nothing less than a roller-coaster. We have three homegrown (biological) older children and all our six "Littles" are adopted.
After our first four adoptions, we had a failed match again. But then there was a light when we matched with our most handsome son, who was a micro-preemie. He was born at 25 weeks and we adopted as soon as he was discharged from the hospital at six months. Then we quickly matched again with a mama who was not due until August. Our journey had many twists and turns.
We were working on getting into a new routine with our micro-preemie while anxiously awaiting the arrival of our second baby boy, Cane.
As one message read, "her water broke."
Standing there with our now 8-month-old who is our micro-preemie, I could not stop crying thinking about the mama and the baby, praying all would be OK. As the next few hours were merely a blur, one thing that was not: the need to get to the mama to love and support her, no matter what was to happen as the medical staff was doing everything they could to stop her from delivering a premature baby.
I planned the trip across country to ensure I had time to spend with the mama, to listen, to pray, to love, and support her.
Little did I know, the storm carrying a precious baby boy, who would be soon joining our family, was right in the tailspin of a hurricane.
I had quickly become his anchor, trying everything to find a way to get him out. Never in my wildest dreams did I think any of this was to come. I am a planner. However, our schedule always has something, from therapy, appointments, school, outings. I reluctantly flew home on a Sunday, greeted by pitter-pat of feet along with a whirlwind of emotions.
My heart felt for the mama whom I have grown to love, and our son, who was laying in an isolette without anyone there except medical staff.
Less than eight hours after getting home, I got a call that I wish upon no one.
Many doctors expressed their concerns about the overall prognosis or the possibility he just may not make it through the night. The more the doctor spoke, the more I silently prayed while trying to listen to the umpteen medical terms. The conversation concluded as to what should and should not be done.
All the while, I knew I needed to get back to the NICU.
The trip was set, but as each day came, so did the daily calls from the doctors and the grim reality that he may not make it through the next hour.
I cannot thank them enough for dropping everything on a moment's notice and getting the hospital until we could get there.
I just wanted to trade places. I wanted him to beat the E. coli infection that was ravaging his system.
His head was so small, I was not even sure if they would be able to fit all the EEG leads.
When the doctor was speaking to me and giving the results, a part of me felt gone.
For several hours I was able to love him more, sleep with him, and just have those moments, those moments to cherish.
As early evening came, I had hoped he felt so much love.
Our family is truly grateful and blessed by all the love, prayers, thoughts, and outpouring of support through this time.
