I Adopted a 'Perfect' Micro-Preemie & Was By His Side As He Died 8 Days Later

There was a part of our stay when we saw progress, miracles, although they were quickly followed by the same question from different medical professionals: "What are your wishes and how aggressive do you want the treatment?"

I felt like a broken record, but I also felt like a silent voice. I stalked the NICU by telephone when I was not there physically, calling for results, calling for updates, calling just because, and trying to keep everything together in our makeshift home of a hotel room. As minutes turned into hours and then into the days, we really were able to witness several miracles, things we specifically prayed for and requested from others.

Our little one would come through on one but take three steps back on others. As I stood at his isolette's side, I would read the comments left by others on the daily updates I was posting while reading scripture from the Bible. He was listening and God was right there with him. However, we quickly found out that even though one or two things would be successful, another one or two things would not. Finally, it all came to a head as we had another heart-to-heart talk with another doctor. I asked questions where I was not even sure I knew where they came from. We all agreed to an electroencephalogram (EEG) to determine if our little boy was still the little boy had seen several days earlier.