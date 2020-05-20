Dad Begs Wife to Change 3-Week-Old’s Name Because His Mom Still Can’t Pronounce It

"My mom, however, cannot pronounce English names without a thick, thick accent," he posted on Reddit. "I didn't even think about this until after our baby had been born and we introduced her to my mother, who was completely unable to pronounce her name. She was very embarrassed about it, but I promised her I would work with her on being able to say my daughter's name."

OP's mom has, instead, opted to call her granddaughter "mouse" in her native tongue, and during a video call, OP's MIL asked what was up with the nickname.

"My MIL asked what she was saying, I told them that she was calling her mouse. My MIL laughed about it and asked why she didn't just call the baby by her name," OP wrote. "I said she couldn't say the name which made my MIL laugh harder and ask for my mom to 'just try.' I gave an excuse for the call to end, and my wife had an argument with her mother about making fun of my mom."

The fact his mom was laughed at didn't sit well with OP or his mom. "My mom isn't fluent in English, but she knew she was being laughed at. She was extremely embarrassed by it all and hasn't wanted to speak to anybody since."