20 Awesome '70s Boy Names

iStock/SanyaSM Was there ever an era as groovy as the '70s? We don't think so. The great rock music, the iconic movies, the hip style — the '70s gave us some of our most lasting cultural landmarks. No one can deny that it was a decade of experimentation. Some of these touchstones are things that we're still are talking about almost 50 years later like bell bottom jeans, Led Zeppelin, and the wild and crazy hairstyles. Basically, the '70s were just plain cool. In fact, many expectant parents look to the '70s for baby name inspiration and there's good reason why.





The '70s really did give us some choice baby names, especially for baby boys. Most of the names from that decade are still pretty popular today like Daniel, Matthew, Jason, and James, with very few clunkers -- sorry Scott, Kenneth, and Chad. That's most likely because all of the top 20 boys names from the '70s are classic names that had already been popular throughout the 20th century and continued to ride high through the decade and beyond. Using data collected from the Social Security registry we found a treasure trove of the most popular boys' names in the country from that time and put together a list of the top names that parents might want to consider when naming their baby. Take a look!