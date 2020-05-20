20 Offbeat Baby Names for Non-Traditional Parents

iStock
Choosing a name for a baby really doesn't have any hard rules. We probably shouldn’t use swear words or anything vulgar, but anything else under the sun seems to be an OK thing to do. Celebrities are always giving their kids fun and interesting names that help them stand out. Even words that we didn't think would ever find their way into someone's first name they do and it's actually really, really cool (looking at you, Banks).
Finding those offbeat baby names other parents have used is a great place to take inspiration from. Going with an unusual (but not totally off the wall) name helps the baby stand out and be memorable. Plus, it cuts down on having multiple kids with the same name in one classroom. Also, if we're not bound by strict naming rules, the world is a whole lot more colorful.
We've searched and came up with 20 offbeat baby names
for nontraditional parents. These aren't completely out in left field, but have
that whimsical feel about them.
BEATRIX
What makes a good offbeat name is one that used to be popular and is brought back for modern times. Beatrix translates to "she who brings happiness" so it's a bright name and it's a fun nod to the great Peter Rabbit stories, which were written by Beatrix Potter.
REBEL
Maybe they're a rebel without a cause or a rebel looking for one, either way it's a fun offbeat kind of name for a kid. We've seen it work with the Australian actress Rebel Wilson, so it's not like it's never been heard of. It works well for her, so it would be great for any no-traditional person who has a kid.
EVER
There are several variations of the name Ever and it's a great ft for any gender: boy, girl, or nonbinary. The name is a fun twist on the more popular names Everest or Everly and a great offbeat choice if the parents are looking for something a little more memorable.
TEAL
There are a lot of names inspired by colors. We've seen names of Jade and Violet -- and even Blue. So, why not play around with that and name a baby Teal? It's not so out there that people will look sideways, but it's wonderfully quirky.
PAYTON
Payton comes from the surname of people in England so that's a great place for inspiration for an unusual offbeat name. Last names have some great choices for names that aren't popular as first names and still sound great. Payton has grown in the last decade, and it's unisex as well.
DASHIELL
Dashiell or Dashielle if a more feminine look to the name is preferred, but both names are cute, memorable, and the right type of quirky. It's Scottish in origin and typically used for boys. There is no real data on how popular it is because it's still considered that offbeat.
TORIN
This name, for a boy typically, means chief, so it's a good fit for a personality that likes to take charge. Torin isn't a widely known name, so it is sure to get some attention. However, having a boy with a great way about him, he will for sure never be forgotten or overlooked.
CRISPIN
Admittedly at first, the name Crispin sounds like a brand of french fries or something but when you mull it over, it is a stunning offbeat baby name for a little boy. The name is actually Latin-inspired and means "curly haired," which is pretty adorable for little ones already showing signs of having ringlet locks. We love how fresh and fun it is -- plus, even if it still reminds someone of fries, who doesn't love a good foodie name?
ONYX
Another gorgeous name perfect for a boy, girl, or non-gendered baby is Onyx. It's another one that we don't hear often at all, but it really is a standout name. Inspired by the black-colored gemstone, it's a fun gothic-feel name and great for an alternative style family.
SIDRA
This beautiful Arabic name means "of the stars" and totally meets the criteria for an offbeat name, being that it's not a one we hear often at all. Sidra has that ultra-feminine feel to it as well, given it's a shorter name that ends with a vowel. Any celestial loving parents will fall in love with this quirky moniker.
EGYPT
People look to the globe all the time to find a fun name for their baby. Some choose a name because it's connected to their story -- maybe where the baby was conceived or where the parents met. But Egypt is a fun offbeat choice for a name since it has a deep history and culture behind it.
FAIGY
Nameberry says that Faigy is popular in New York since it's been named the state's "quirkiest" name. It's quirky indeed because it's not popular anywhere else. The name translates to mean "bird," which is also a fun offbeat thing to name a child after and perfect for parents who have an appreciation for nature.
BRECKEN
A fun Celtic name that means "freckled," it was virtually unknown until the past few years when we saw a spike in the popularity. The name is typically used for a little boy and can be shortened so he could be called "Breck" or even "Breckers." How adorable would a little freckled baby be with this apt name?
JOLIE
I'm sure we all know this name as a last name for one of the A-list Hollywood actors. She's known for her talent and for being a little offbeat, so why not take the last name as a first name? It's a perfect choice for a little girl, and sounds like a hyper feminine but mysterious moniker.
VITA
Want to live that vita loca? Arguably, once a person has kids, they immediately start living the crazy life that is parenting a newborn, but it is perfect for a baby parents intend to raise to have.a zest for life. Vita definitely isn't name heard often but it actually works because of its short, carefree sound. Plus, Vita actually means "life" so it's a sweet name -- especially for a beloved rainbow baby.
LYRA
Look up to the stars and parents will certainly find inspiration for an unusual baby name. Lyra is inspired by the constellations in the sky. It's an uncommon name and that's what makes it a perfect offbeat choice. The Lyra constellation contains the star Vega which names it melodic choice for parents interested in the arts such as music or mythology.
CAMBRIE
This is usually a girls' name but could totally be given to a little boy, too. It's a different twist on the more common name, Cameron, and has never been on the popular lists. Cambrie is of Scottish decent, so it is perfect for anyone looking to give their kid a name that nods to their heritage.
LANDRY
Another quirky name choice that can also be used for boy, girl, or nonbinary baby. It's typically a surname but is also a name used typically in France. The connotation that comes with the name is "ruler" so it's a powerful name as well.
JORY
The name Jory is an offbeat name twist from the more popular name George. Jory comes from the Greek named after a farmer or earthworm. Basically Jory, used for a boy or a girl, is fitting to someone that is going to be a person who is helpful and kind. Not a bad thing to live up to!
MINNA
The name Minna can be the baby's full name or can be a shortened from Wilhelmina or Minnie. It's a fun, cutesy name for a little girl, but will grow up well with them when the baby turns to a teen then into an adult.