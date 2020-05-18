21 Ultra Feminine Baby Girl Names

iStock
Some people hear a baby name and know immediately that they've found the name for their little girl-to-be. Others do better when they can look through the names on the popular lists to either add to the shortlist or remove as an option. Some parents like to go with a certain vibe or feeling to help narrow down a name for their little one.
If finding an ultra-feminine baby girl name is important to help narrow down the search, there are a few things to look at. Names that end in a vowel tend to be seen more feminine and any name that ends with that "e" sound do well, too.
We've searched through all the girl names and
found 21 of them that we're considering ultra-feminine. Some because of the
spelling, others from the meaning they're derived from. But all of them will
give that perfectly beautiful vibe.
Ellie1
There is something really sweet and pretty about names that end in that “e” sound. Ellie fits the ultra-feminine because it has that ending sound and it’s on the shorter end of names. The name is on the rise in terms of popularity.
Arabella2
Arabella means "answered prayer" as well as "beautiful altar” and those are such sweet meanings for a beautiful name. We have that “bella” along with it, adding to its femininity and it sounds like a name that would be given to a real-life princess.
Genevieve3
French sounding names have a real feminine sound to them, adding to their beauty. Genevieve can be pronounced a few ways, depending on how it's accented. It can be pronounced more Americanized like “jen-uh-veev” or with a little more French flair like “jhen-vee-ehv."
Amara4
Amara is another shorter name that ends in a vowel -– feeling a trend here -- that helps give it that feminine feel. It's is a unique name if that’s something the parents are looking to find, and it has been known to be defined as “grace” or “bitter.” (We think we'll go with "grace".)
Melody5
Yes, like the part of a song that we all love so much, the name Melody is pure happiness. The moniker brings a smile to the face when we say the name and it also ends in that pretty “e” sound as well. Melody is a name that we can associate to a really happy and sweet girl.
Leilani6
If parents are looking for some more Hawaiian flair for a name, Leilani is a gorgeous, feminine choice. It also has that pretty vowel ending sound and it’s the ideal mix between unique and not too far out there. The name is Hawaiian and means "heavenly lei” which is a garland of flowers.
Mariella7
There is something really sweet and gorgeous when we take two short names that are very girly and squish them together to make one ultra-feminine name. Mariella is one that hits that equation and it's simply beautiful, too.
Jacqueline8
There's no rule that says only shorter names are feminine and Jacqueline proves that. The best part of this name is it’s both feminine and masculine so the child gets to decide if they want to be called their full name or if they want, to go by the nicknames Jaq or Jackie – both cute for a little girl, too.
Odette9
This super feminine name has a great old-school classic feel to it, which makes it pretty special. The name means “wealth” which is a good omen to have by naming a baby with this. Also, it starts and ends with a vowel, giving it just the perfect amount of girly feel.
Delilah10
Hello, gorgeous name! The name itself means "delicate" and that certainly ups the feminine factor for a name. And who could forget that song ,“Hey There Delilah”? It was one of the prettiest songs we had heard in a long time and it bumped up the name’s popularity for a little bit.
Emmeline11
Emmeline is another one of those double vowel names. There really is something extra pretty about this type of name and Emmeline takes the cake for femininity. Baby Name Wizard says, the moniker is a "variant form of Emilie (rival), formed by adding the diminutive suffix -ine." While the meaning of "little rival" is a bit perplexing, we can see how that's cool, too.
Jasmine12
She's a princess, and that's what makes the name perfect. Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is one of the most loved and memorable princesses. She was not afraid to speak up and help out, and yet still was the most beautiful girl in the land. We'd say that's a fairly good place to look for feminine baby name inspiration.
Flora13
This name boasts Scottish origins and translates to mean "flower", which is perfectly fit for finding a name that's as girly as Flora. This one isn't common either, still ends in the at vowel, and it was the name of one of those fairies from Sleeping Beauty.
Lacey14
According to Baby Name Wizard, Lacey is "derived from several French place-names, was brought to England by companions of William during the Norman Conquest." It's a sweet name that's not popular so there won't be several others with this name in the kid's class.
Madeleine15
Lacey is French-derived, which gives it some elegance and flair, and there are several ways to use the name in short form that also keep that feminine feel to them as well. While there are several ways to spell this name, we think the -ey ending is the prettiest.
Marilyn16
When we think of someone who exudes female elegance and feminine power, chances are the name of Marilyn Monroe will come up sooner than later. She was amazing, a true trailblazer. While the moniker was originally thought to be a mix of the names Mary and Lynn, we think Marilyn stands on its own.
Oriana17
Oriana is an unusual name that won't be discovered on any top popular baby list, and that's OK. The name is another dual start/finish vowel name, which means it's feminine. This one has a wonderful twist because it's unique and not a name we hear very often. It means "dawn" and is a great fit for a sweet little girl.
Posy18
This name isn't only feminine, but it's completely cute, too. Posy means "small flower" and both the meaning and the letters in the name prove that it's as feminine and sweet as a baby girl name can get. It's never been on the top 1000 baby names list in the states and that's a good thing.
Seraphina19
Seraphina proves that a name doesn’t have to be short to be feminine. This angelic name popped up in our view 11 years ago after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced the birth of their second daughter, who they named Seraphina. And if the full name becomes too much of a mouthful, they can always go by short and sweet Sera.
Vivienne20
This name isn't only feminine, it's also elegant and comes with the air of importance. Meaning "alive", it's a great name for any little girl that exudes both graciousness and strength. It's also the name of famed classic actress Vivienne Westwood and one of Angelica Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins.
Bella21
There are so many names that are ultra-feminine, but we believe Bella may be all that, personified. The name translates to mean “beautiful” and it’s really popular in these days (thanks, Twilight). Just be warned that the name is on a lot of Top 100 lists from the last decade (like we said, Twilight), but has been dropping over the years.