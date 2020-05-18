21 Ultra Feminine Baby Girl Names

Image: iStock



Some people hear a baby name and know immediately that they've found the name for their little girl-to-be. Others do better when they can look through the names on the popular lists to either add to the shortlist or remove as an option. Some parents like to go with a certain vibe or feeling to help narrow down a name for their little one.

If finding an ultra-feminine baby girl name is important to help narrow down the search, there are a few things to look at. Names that end in a vowel tend to be seen more feminine and any name that ends with that "e" sound do well, too.

We've searched through all the girl names and found 21 of them that we're considering ultra-feminine. Some because of the spelling, others from the meaning they're derived from. But all of them will give that perfectly beautiful vibe.

