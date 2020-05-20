20 Boho Baby Names for Little Free Spirits

iStock
There are a lot of different ways to find inspiration when it comes to picking out the perfect name for a newborn and it depends on the vibe that mom and dad want for their little one. On one side of things, there are classic and more serious names, but then there are also the monikers that are more playful and whimsical.
For those hoping to choose a bohemian-inspired baby name, they tend to look to options that aren't dominating the popularity list and instead draw inspiration from more earthy and historic places.
If choosing a boho baby name is something on the list for a baby boy or girl that's about to be born, we've rounded up 20 great choices. These names don't follow any formula and they all have that feel-good vibe. For a little free-spirit-to-be, there are both masculine as well as feminine options as well as gender neutral choices for parents to choose from. Scroll through for 20 of our favorite options for a boho name the little one won't outgrow.
-
ANAISE1
When we think of boho names, ones that have a slight twist to them are what is perfect. Anaise is a unusual name, chances are the baby won't run into another Anaise in her class as she gets older. Something this is a spelling variation of Anais -- derived from Anahita, the name of the Persian goddess of fertility and healing.
-
ANSEL2
This is a boho name for a little boy inspired by the German name Anselm. The name means God protector when it's broken down to Ans Helm, so Ansel is a variant play on that. It's the perfect name for a boy with a lot of energy.
-
-
ARMON3
A German name, Armon has a fun feel to it that is also a perfect mix of being unusual, but still easy to pronounce. The name itself means army man, which may or may not jive with the boho feel, but the actual name definitely fits.
-
ARWEN4
The name Arwen is a gorgeous boho-inspired name for a girl. It's centered around the Welsh name that means "noble maiden," but most of us know the name from something else. Remember Lord of the Rings? Even if it wasn't the book but the movie? The part played by Liv Tyler was the Elf named Arwen.
-
-
CADENCE5
Another unisex name, Cadence is perfect for any gender and it doesn't matter if it's a surprise until birth or not. The name is not on any popularity list, which means it's a good option for a boho name, and it means rhythm or flow. And that's perfect for a free spirit.
-
CALLIOPE6
Calliope translates to mean "beautiful voice" and if that's not ideal for someone who has a free spirit, we don't know what to think. It's one of those names that's really pretty, memorable, but not something that people will snicker about behind closed doors.
-
-
CLEMENTINE7
There is such a beautiful brightness to this name, which is inspired by the fruit that is sort of like an orange. Clementine was introduced into a name in the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and it's been a favorite of ours ever since.
-
CORNELIUS8
If this name gives off an old-school feel, it's because it really does have an old-school feel to it. Cornelius was far more popular back in the 1800s than it is today. There was a slight peek in the 1980s likely due to the fact that it's so old-natured. It's would be amazing to bring it back.
-
-
EZRA9
Having a smaller sized name is something many parents look for and Ezra ticks that box and the feel of the boho free spirit. The name isn't common, which makes it a little more appealing, and it's derived from the Hebrew name ezrā, which means help.
-
ERYK10
If there is a name that is one of the favorites, but it's too common, one good way to make it fit to the boho-vibe is to change up the spelling. Eryk is pronounced like the more typical Eric, but the swapped spelling makes it more interesting.
-
-
FOREST11
Free spirits care about their environment and that's why Forest is a great boho baby name choice. There are a lot of names inspired by the trees, but Forest is not on the popular lists. That's a good thing, too, because this is reserved only for a free spirit.
-
HENDRY12
Hendry is usually used for a boy, but honestly it could be used for any gender. The name originates in Scotland and translates to Home ruler. It's not a popular name, which means a baby named Hendry is going to stand out.
-
-
LUA13
Some parents prefer to search for a name that is on the shorter side because they're seen as cute. Also, it's way easier for kids to learn how to spell their name when it comes time to start kindergarten. That's a big short-name bonus. But also, this name is so pretty and chill, and perfect.
-
LEIF14
Another way to spell another nature-based name, Leaf, Lief is a perfect name for a little boy who comes from parents who respect nature. The name actually has a lot of history behind it as a name in Scandinavia, and it's not actually stemmed from the foliage on trees.
-
-
MALAKAI15
"Derived from the Hebrew mal'ākhī (my messenger)," BabyNameWizard says. "The name was borne by a 5th century B.C. prophet, the last of the Hebrew prophets. His prophecies of the coming Messiah and Judgement Day are recorded in the Old Testament book of Malachi." There's a lot that goes into this name, and it's a memorable choice.
-
QUEST16
This is another name that's not typically a name, at least not how we know it. But that's what makes the best boho names that have been repurposed from nature. It's a great name for a little free spirit because to give a baby this name, generally the parents are free spirits, too. And it's a pretty killer name.
-
-
SAFFRON17
This is a name that's inspired by the flower and seasoning that sometimes we use in cooking or baking. It is typically used for little girls. While the seasoning is yellow, it comes from a purple saffron flower, which only adds to that boho vibe.
-
STELLAN18
This Swedish name has never ranked in popularity in the US, which makes it a contender for a little baby boy-to-be. The name itself means "calm" and there isn't a more fitting little free spirit vibing name than this.
-
-
WILD19
The fun part about naming a child Wild, especially when going for a boho, chill, free spirit vibe is that it's not expected. When we hear a child named Wild, we expect them to match that with the little one's personality, but this babe will be totally good vibes only.
-
WOLF20
There isn't a name more boho than Wolf. Not only is this an amazing animal that's known for being respected among people and animals, it's a great chill name for a kid, too. It's not popular, so it will stand out and there isn't a name more connected to nature and being free spirit than Wolf.