20 Earthy Baby Girl Names for Natural Beauties

There are so many ways to narrow down the perfect baby name for a little girl. A lot of places to find inspiration and direction. Family history and the family tree is a good place to start, but if that is not giving a lot of direction, there is no need to worry because the possibilities are endless.
Looking toward the earth for name inspiration is a perfect opportunity to find something perfect for a baby girl to be. A natural beauty deserves a naturally beautiful name and the earthy baby names are just that – naturally beautiful. ‘
We’ve rounded up a good selection of earthy baby girl names that are ideal for natural beauties. There are some that are perfect gender-neutral names if that’s important, others that are very girly and unique. Some are more common than others, but all of these are beautiful options for any baby girl.
Slate1
If searching for a gender-neutral name is on the list of things to do, Slate is a perfect earthy choice. Inspired by the slate rocks, it’s one of those names that sit in the center of being unique yet not too strange where people wouldn’t know how to pronounce it. It's perfect for a little girl destined to love hiking and the great outdoors.
Vale2
Another unique name if that’s something that is of interest, Vale hits the Earthy vibe because of it’s meaning which translates to "lives in the valley." The name is another one that can be used for any gender, so it’s perfect for a little natural beauty. Vale is also not incredibly popular, which means a little lady will have a totally unique name to boot.
Gaia3
Gaia is "earthy" personified since it’s a name inspired by the mother earth goddess. “In Greek mythology, Gaia, mother of the Titans, is the earth personified as a goddess,” the website BabyNameWizard says. The name is a great interpretation of a natural name, and is really beautiful for parents who are super in tune with all things natural.
Savannah4
The baby name is a sweet choice for a little girl, and it’s inspired by the savannah itself. Translated from the Spanish word, it means “treeless plain” which fits right into the natural beauty name choice. It’s also one of those names that isn’t too out there, if that’s a concern.
Blossom5
Inspired by cherry and tree blossoms, we thought this would be the perfect name for a new little girl. The name Blossom was actually pretty popular in the ‘80s thanks to a TV show we all watched by the same name. It’s a great choice if an earthy name is something on the list of potential monikers and is perfectly cheery for a spring baby.
Terra6
There isn’t really an earthy name out there more literal than this one. The name Terra translates to mean the planet earth—named after the mythological Terra, a Roman earth goddess. It’s a name that’s not too out there, if something like Gaia isn’t a favorite.
Amethyst7
Giving a baby a name inspired by the earth means we can look to things like jewels and rocks that make up the planet. Amethyst is a perfectly sweet name for a little girl, inspired by the purple amethyst gemstone. We love how natural and gorgeous the name is and the air of mystery it gives off.
Opal8
If Amethyst is a little too out there for the liking, looking to other gemstones is a great way to find that earthy inspiration. The name Opal comes after the opal gemstone – it gives a lot more of an old-school feel with the name. It's actually a beloved vintage name, and remember: What's old is almost always new again when it comes to naming trends.
Dove9
If someone were to ask what the most glamorous or elegant bird was, dove is likely going to be near the top of the list. Giving a girl the baby name Dove is beautifully inspired by the planet because it’s a bird that means Bird of Peace and that’s as natural of a name as we can get.
Gardenia10
Looking toward the flowers for those natural earthy baby names is a great place for inspiration. We can pick names that are more common (like Daisy or Rose) or have a little more of a unique spin on them and go for something like Gardenia.
Ivy11
Perhaps Gardenia is a little too out there and looking to something more classic, but less flowery is preferred? Ivy is another great option for an earthy feel baby name because it’s obviously inspired by the green foliage. The name is right in the center in terms of popularity.
Meadow12
Named after a place of land, maybe filled with flowers, Meadow is the earth personified. It’s another one of those names we’ve seen before, if looking for an uncommon, but not quirky name is important. The name was pretty much unheard of until the 2000s.
Olive13
The name is inspired by the Olive tree and the food that divides people. Most people go for the variation that’s more popular name, Olivia, but this is a fun, simple twist. Alternatively, the official name could be Olivia, choosing to call the babe Olive as short.
Sienna14
There are a few different things associated with the name Sienna, including a car name and clay of the earth. When we talk of the name, we mean it to be linked to the clay of the earth – and it makes for a beautiful name for a baby girl.
Lavender15
Lavender is one of the most beautiful flowers and scents in the world, so why not take that for baby name inspiration? The baby name Lavender isn’t super popular, so it’s a great choice when looking for something that stands out a little bit more.
Eden16
For those that have more of a religious swing, the name Eden has a lot of meaning. BabyNameWizard describes the meaning as, “the Garden of Eden was the name of the paradise where Adam and Eve were created and lived before eating from the Tree of Knowledge.”
Isla17
The baby name has a Spanish meaning that means “island” and its popularity is just on the rise now. Being named after the word island, it’s a perfect nod to mother earth and perfect for a natural beauty little girl.
Sapphire18
If there’s a baby girl going to be born in September and looking for an earthy feel baby girl name, Sapphire is the perfect choice. It’s beautiful, unique, and named after the gemstone Sapphire, which is the jewel and birthstone marker for that month. We love all the potential nicknames it produces like "Saph" or "Phi."
Aspen19
Another great choice for parents looking for a gender-neutral name, Aspen is perfect for a little baby girl. Named after the great aspen tree, the name is a beautiful option and the popularity has been trending up for several years. Even though it is a relatively short name, it has a complex flow to it making it a truly gorgeous name.
Ilana20
If we were to ask what one of the strongest trees was, chances are someone would answer the oak tree, and that’s what Ilana is inspired by. The name, which translates to the Hebrew meaning "oak tree," it’s a great option for someone looking for an earthy baby name without it being directly in your face.