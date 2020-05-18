20 Earthy Baby Girl Names for Natural Beauties

Image: iStock



There are so many ways to narrow down the perfect baby name for a little girl. A lot of places to find inspiration and direction. Family history and the family tree is a good place to start, but if that is not giving a lot of direction, there is no need to worry because the possibilities are endless.

Looking toward the earth for name inspiration is a perfect opportunity to find something perfect for a baby girl to be. A natural beauty deserves a naturally beautiful name and the earthy baby names are just that – naturally beautiful. ‘

We’ve rounded up a good selection of earthy baby girl names that are ideal for natural beauties. There are some that are perfect gender-neutral names if that’s important, others that are very girly and unique. Some are more common than others, but all of these are beautiful options for any baby girl.