Physician Assistant Who Treated COVID Patient Gives Birth Without Her Husband

Perry tells us she was working in urgent care when the coronavirus hit the US.

She remembers how after the first few cases started to pop up in early March, there was an influx of people asking for testing.

"Obviously, that wasn't available," she says. "Depending on their symptoms, we could offer them a flu swab and/or strep swab at least to rule those out as possibilities, but there was nothing we could do to confirm whether it was COVID-19 or not."

It was a confusing time, as it wasn't even clear where to send patients who were seeking coronavirus testing.

"The health department didn't have them, doctor's office didn't have them, we didn't want to overwhelm the emergency room by sending stable/non-emergent patients who simply needed a test ... It was really frustrating," she says.