MIL Tries To Sneak Into the Delivery Room 3 Times, Even After Mom Told Her 'No'

Sometimes the hardest part of giving birth isn't just pushing out the baby. I's getting your family onboard with the birth plan and who's allowed in the delivery room. A woman on Reddit knew for sure that she didn't want her baby's grandmother to be in the room with her, but Grandma wasn't taking no for an answer.
Although she had her baby 16 years ago, the memories of the day she gave birth are still fresh.
In a post on r/JUSTNOMIL, the Reddit mama explained that she might've been a teen when she gave birth, but she wasn't a fool. She knew exactly who she wanted in the delivery room.
When she went into labor, she called her baby's father, and he and his mother rushed right over.
But from the start, she warned her son's grandmother that she was not welcome in the delivery room. "If you want to stay, that’s great! But you have to wait outside,” she told her.
The grandma-to-be did not take the news gracefully.
She started yelling and screaming. Things got so bad that that security had to take her off the floor.
That should have been the end of things.
But a few hours later, when mom was in labor she saw an unwelcome, familiar face.
"I see her sneaking into my room," she wrote. "I hit the panic button, and they got her AGAIN."
That REALLY should have been the end of things.
But guess who she saw as she was trying to push?
"I see her head pop in and FREAK OUT!" she recalled. "She is screaming, 'I just want to see my baby being born!'”
Even her baby's father tried to get his mom in the room.
"Doctors and nurses are giving me looks like 'don’t give in,'" she recalled. "I didn’t."
So, the original poster (OP) kicked her baby's father out and asked her own mother to come in.
"Turns out, my son had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck TWICE," she continued. "He was stuck, and they had to forcefully get him out."
The whole thing was worrisome, but eventually her mother was able to cut the umbilical cord.
Her doctors then took her newborn to run some tests, which is when she finally allowed her baby's father and his mother to come inside the room.
"They came in, ordered food and ate, and never ONCE asked how I was or how my son was," she recalled.
So, she banned them from the recovery room.
She could hear her baby's grandmother from the hallway "screeching."
Sixteen years later, she doesn't talk to either her son's father or his mother.
Her son's father ultimately "abandoned them," but she's happy that she could raise her boy the way that she wanted to.
Meanwhile, her son's grandmother hasn't let the whole getting-kicked-out-of-the-delivery-room thing go.
She'll still randomly message the mom on Facebook "about kicking her out."
Commenters were baffled.
"He didn't respect your wishes to not have her in there," one Redditor wrote. "No offense, but your sort-of MIL sounds like a lunatic trying to sneak into your delivery room and causing a big scene. She should have respected your demands as well."
"Wow, what an [expletive]," someone else wrote. "I'd just block her on Facebook; seems she is more interested in playing the victim card. I also don't understand why some people think they've got the unwavering right to be in the delivery room."
"That would be my worst nightmare," a third person added. "I'm so sorry that was ruined for you. Block her on Facebook -- she's not worth a second of your time."
Later in the thread, the mom wrote that she and her son are doing "great" these days. "I worked my butt off to get him in the best schools, give him a great education and the best life has to offer without help from anyone else," she added. That is something that no one can take away from her -- not even a nosy grandma.
