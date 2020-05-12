20 Cutest Boy Baby Names

iStock
It can feel impossible to narrow down a baby name because the choices seem endless. If picking a baby boy name is something that’s important because there isn’t one on top of the list yet, narrow down the feel first.
Some people like unusual names, others want a name with meaning, some like to think of strength, and others lean more toward the cute names. There are a lot of different factors that make a name cute, but the shorter ones tend to lean more toward that direction.
Using several resources, including BabyNameWizard, we’ve rounded up the cutest
baby boy names out there. We love looking through all the names and figuring out the feeling they give us, and we’re highlighting some of our absolute favorites
here.
If choosing a cute baby boy name is on the to-do
list, here are 20 adorable choices.
-
ARLO1
Sweet and short, Arlo is the definition of cute. Imagine calling a little 3-month-old baby by this name, and if it creates a smile, it’s a good name. It translates to mean soldier, and it’s thought to be of Spanish origin. It’s short and sweet.
-
BLAKE2
There is something really cute about last names being used as first names, and Blake is one of them. The name means “black” and another short one that brings the cute factor. The name sounds fitting for a little boy and a grown man, too.
-
-
BENJAMIN3
Some names just sound grown-up, and Benjamin is one of them. That’s what makes it a little extra cute for a young child, but it also has the ability to be shortened to several adorable nicknames. Benny anyone?
-
CALEB4
There is nothing cuter than a cute little dog, and the baby name Caleb translates to “a dog” or “faithful.” Caleb is the name to a fictional best friend who, without question, will always support his friends. Choosing this name for a sweet little boy is a wonderful choice.
-
-
DAX5
Another name that is short but sweet with a twist of unusual, Dax is a great choice that’s sometimes overlooked. The name, which means, leader, it’s a cool name fitting for a child who has really cool parents.
-
FINN6
Whether the baby goes by Finn or Finley, the name is adorable, cute, and perfect for a sweet little boy. Finn is proof again that shorter names are the right choice when it comes to cutesy names. Finn is also very boyish at the same time.
-
-
GUS7
The name Gus brings images of Gus-Gus from Cinderella to mind. And who or what is cuter than that pudgy little mouse? No one and nothing. Gus is perfect for a little boy, and the name immediately puts a smile on the face.
-
HENRY8
Hello, cutest name on the planet. Henry is one of those rare names that is fitting for both a 2-week-old baby and a 50-year-old man. This alone makes it an amazing choice for a little boy who can grow into his name.
-
-
JACOB9
Jacob is another one of those classic names that seem to stick around forever, and that’s what makes it so cute. Jacob has been a popular name choice since the first time it was used, and since it’s so classic and stands the test of time, it’s likely not going anywhere.
-
JESSE10
Whether it is spelled with one E or two, it’s another shorter name that has a cute sound. The name means gift or wealth and can also be gender neutral. Its versatility is what increases the cuteness of the name and a good choice for anyone looking.
-
-
LEO11
Shorter names are definitely cuter. Leo can be the baby’s full name or used as a short form of Leonardo. Either way, it works. Imagine a little boy dressed up as a lion for Halloween? Is there anything cuter than that?
-
LOGAN12
Logan is one of those names that work well for a little boy, but can also be a superhero like the Wolverine. The name has been really popular for the past decade, and it’s likely not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.
-
-
MARVIN13
The name just puts a smile on the face because it’s so cute. A little boy named Marvin is the cutest name we can think of, and it’s the perfect balance of unusual and well-known. Statistics show that the name peaked in the 1930s and was really popular then, and less so now.
-
MILO14
Milo is a name of German origin that means “mild, peaceful, calm.” Imagine a sweet little boy with the kindest temperament, and that’s likely what we’d get with a boy named Milo. The name is another one on the shorter side, which automatically makes it cute.
-
-
NOAH15
There is a real cuteness in names that are short but aren’t nicknames, and Noah is a perfect example of that. The name means rest and comfort, which are cute as well, and the name has been rising in popularity for several years.
-
OWEN16
It’s hard to find a cute boy name that also has an air of authority to it, but Owen hits both. It’s uncommon enough that there won’t be several kids with the same name in his class, but people won’t be confused about how to spell it.
-
-
QUINN17
The name Quinn wasn’t around before the 1950s, but it’s been rising pretty steadily ever since. It’s one of those names that can be gender neutral, and that is undoubtedly helping its popularity, too. The name is adorable, and there’s no other way to look at it.
-
RYDER18
It might be even more popular now thanks to the popularity of Paw Patrol, but Ryder is always a cute choice. Imagine how adorable this name would be for the younger sibling of a child who is a major fan of the gang of helpful puppies.
-
-
SAMUEL19
There is something extra-special about names that sound super formal for little kids. Yes, we know they grow up, and eventually, they will fit their big names, but for a good 15 years, the name Samuel is just adorable -- before it transitions to an excellent name for an adult.
-
TOBY20
There are two ways this name can play out: first is as a short name for Tobias, and the second is just naming a sweet baby boy Toby. Both are perfect choices to get the same feeling of cuteness and was really popular in the 1960s, but still a wonderful choice for today.