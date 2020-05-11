15 Monthly Pregnancy Countdown Photoshoot Ideas Any Mom Can Pull Off



iStock

Certain momentous occasions require a countdown. The day of our birthdays, weddings, and the birth of our children are a few of them. For these big occasions, doing monthly photo shoots are a fun way to celebrate and keep memories for years to come.

If doing a monthly countdown photo shoot is something that is of interest, being a professional photographer isn’t necessary. With a touch of creativity, some easy-to-find props, and the patience to do this same thing every month, the dream could be had.

Whether the plan is to count down the pregnancy or count up to the baby’s first year, here are 15 monthly counting photo shoot ideas that any mom can pull off.