15 Monthly Pregnancy Countdown Photoshoot Ideas Any Mom Can Pull Off

Certain momentous occasions require a countdown. The day of our birthdays, weddings, and the birth of our children are a few of them. For these big occasions, doing monthly photo shoots are a fun way to celebrate and keep memories for years to come.
If doing a monthly countdown photo shoot is something that is of interest, being a professional photographer isn’t necessary. With a touch of creativity, some easy-to-find props, and the patience to do this same thing every month, the dream could be had.
Whether the plan is to count down the pregnancy or count up to the baby’s first year, here are 15 monthly counting photo shoot ideas that any mom can pull off.
Use a Letterboard1
Grab a letterboard, and don’t be afraid of letting the sillier side of a personality show. On the letterboard, write down a funny phrase that sums up what the month was like being pregnant or what is exciting yet to come. Holding the image with the person in the photo allows highlighting the growth of the baby bump, too.
Showcase With Fruit2
For many decades, the growth of our babies-to-be has been compared to the size of fruits and vegetables, so why not bring that into the monthly countdown photo shoot? There are several apps to help add in the fruit to the photo of a maternity shot every month.
Show a Sign3
If being in the photo isn’t something that is of interest, the monthly photo shoot could always be done with a sign. There are several ways the sign could be jazzed up to help bring in more personality, or it could be sweet and simple like this one.
Mark It With a Bump4
One of the more fun ways to do a countdown during pregnancy is to mark it with the baby bump. The key to these monthly photos is to wear the same outfit and to stand in the same pose, as much as possible. That way, the growth and counting down can really be highlighted.
All the Details in One5
Combine some of the more significant elements of pregnancy, including any ultrasound photos of the month or highlight fun things bought for the baby that month. Adding in the letterboard to the center is a great way to participate without having to be featured as well.
Mark It With an X6
Doing a countdown to the bundle of joy doesn’t have to be elaborate. Using a traditional calendar with a little twist will make for a great monthly countdown. Add in a growing baby bump into the photo, and it’s the perfect simple idea that’s easy to pull off.
Wear It With Pride7
Remember when we suggested wearing the same outfit? This is a way to do that and combine it into the center of the monthly countdown. Not only will the photograph capture the baby belly growing, but it will also serve as a way to show how little time is left.
All the Details8
For this monthly look, in each of the nine months, the image highlights the fruit, the month, the bump, and any fun details all in one. Using a chalkboard to take note of all those bits and pieces is a fun way to show off artistry, too!
Creative Props9
If documenting the monthly countdown to baby’s first birthday is what is most interesting, there are so many cute ways to do that. This creative shoot uses pizza slices to show off the baby’s month age and adds in a new piece for each one. Bonus, pizza for lunch after every shoot.
Blanket & a Nap10
Trying to get a baby to pose for a photo is impossible, but if it’s coordinated during the little one's nap time, it’s so much easier. Think of all the fun scenes that could be done, all while highlighting the countdown to the baby’s first year!
All the Details in Blocks11
Milestone blocks can be purchased or made, and there are endless ways these could be used to take monthly photo shoots counting down to the big first birthday. Choosing to highlight the baby’s weight and health or focus more on their development, both ideas are great memory keepers.
Donut Time12
If pizza isn’t highlight-worthy, who can say no to donuts? This one is a fun way to highlight the months that go by and see how the babe’s personality comes out in each photo as well. Also, eating a donut or six? Yes, please.
Create a Scene13
If being creative comes naturally, one up the monthly photos and design some fun scenes with different themes. This is easier if the babe is more relaxed and able to stay still long enough to get the shot. If not, take to doing them during nap time.
Months & Years14
Having a special chair where a baby is posing in each month is a fun way to show how much the little one grows over time. Add in a chalkboard behind the chair with fun notes and personality quirks written behind along with the celebrating month is so much fun.
Counting to One Year15
This is a fun and simple twist to the pizza and donut photo shoots, but add in eggs and create the number. The only potential downside to this one is if the baby gets ahold of the eggs before mom can intervene. But that would be a funny snapshot, too.